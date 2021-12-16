ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit Files for IPO

stockxpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReddit Inc. said it has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Inc.com

The Real Reason for Reddit's IPO Plan Should Come As No Surprise

There are all kinds of reasons that fast-growth companies want to go public. For Reddit, at the top of list is the chance to give back to its loyal employees. On December 15 the online message board company announced it had confidentially filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission for review, with intent to go public through an initial offering of stock. A blog post announcing the IPO gave little detail about the San Francisco-based business's plans, citing regulatory reasons.
WWE
irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Reddit IPO: what we know about date, stock price, and shares

In what is sure to be one of the hottest public offerings in tech in years, Reddit has announced it has officially filed to go public. But for now, Reddit is holding its cards close to its chest and hasn’t revealed much information other than it will go public. Here’s what you need to know:
STOCKS
Deadline

Meme Stock Kingmaker Reddit Moves Towards IPO With Confidential SEC Registration

Meme stock engine and message board giant Reddit moved a step closer to a public offering, launching the process this week via a confidential filing with the SEC. It’s been a frenetic year for initial public offerings, with IPOS of more than 900 companies after many businesses and investors sat out an uncertain 2020. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets, the trading app that was also at the center of the meme stock frenzy that started in January, had its IPO in July. (IPOs have raised nearly $300 billion in 2021.) Reddit did not disclose the number of shares to be offered, the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
US News and World Report

Analysis: Reddit IPO to Test Social Media Platform's 'Meme' Stock Hype

(Reuters) - Reddit users have helped fuel dozens of "meme" stock rallies this year, from retailer GameStop Corp to movie operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Some analysts are skeptical this will be the social media platform's saving grace as it prepares to sell its own shares in the stock market.
MARKETS
BBC

Reddit: Social media platform files to go public

Social media platform Reddit has announced that it has started the process to sell its shares on the stock market. In a confidential filing, it did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or the price of the shares. In August, the company said it had raised $700m...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

CAA Owner TPG Files to Go Public With IPO

Private equity firm TPG, the majority owner of talent agency CAA, has filed to go public via an initial public offering. The company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker “TPG.”. Along with CAA, TPG’s other entertainment and media investments include Spotify, STX Entertainment, Vice Media, Fandom, Entertainment...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

TPG, Parent Company of CAA, Files for IPO

TPG proposed in its IPO filing to raise $100 million, but that’s with the caveat that the figure is only an estimate used to calculate the registration fee. The company said it intends to apply to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol “TPG.”. More from...
BUSINESS
investing.com

WallStreetBets Jokes of Pumping Reddit Stock After IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- It took approximately zero seconds for Reddit users to dissect the social media platform's short announcement on Wednesday that it had filed for a confidential initial public offering. On WallStreetBets, the subreddit responsible for igniting this year’s meme stock craze, the pile-ons were plentiful, the profanity more so....
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Reddit Submits Filing to Go Public, SEC Reviewing Application

Reddit has announced that it had submitted a filing to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares and price range have not been determined, and the IPO will only take place after the SEC has completed its review. Reddit intends to go public, as...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Reddit files for initial public offering, last valued at $10 billion

Reddit has filed for a proposed IPO with the SEC. The company was last valued at $10 billion. It would see the popular platform trade as a public company. Popular internet platform Reddit has today announced it has filed for an initial public offering to the SEC. Reddit stated:. Reddit,...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

SMACKDOWN! Reddit hires wrestling's investor relations head to helm IPO

Comment Reddit says it has "confidentially" filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the process to list publicly. The company, which boasts an online community of 52 million daily users (up 44 per cent year-on-year from its previous published stats), did not announce number of shares to be offered or price range.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

SEC Aims to Shore Up Money Markets, Curb Insider Trading

WASHINGTON—The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a raft of proposals Wednesday including measures aimed at shoring up money-market funds and curbing executives’ ability to trade their own companies’ stock. The proposals, some of which surprised Wall Street executives with their scope, indicate that Chairman Gary Gensler is...
MARKETS

