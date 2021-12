Santa made a special visit to the Oscar Grady Library in Saukville Dec. 1 and brought plenty of holiday cheer with him. (Clockwise from top) Wyatt Jackson, 5, and his brother Jackson, 1, told Santa their Christmas wishes. Too young to tell Santa what she would like for the holidays, 5-month-old Josie Risse tried to take Santa’s glove as a present instead. Oscar Grady Children’s Librarian Julie Gallo (right) prepared gift bags for children attending the event with help from library assistant Hope Holland-Mullins (left). Photos by Sam Arendt.

