ROBERT WALLACE: A 'small girl' has some big dreams

Imagine the scene. You’ve submitted your last final after a week of more coffee and energy drinks than you’d like to disclose to any functioning human being. Eyes twitching, you decide to go back to bed after staying awake for … 24? 36 hours? You rest, acknowledging the final assessment of your performance this quarter is officially out of your hands. When you finally feel ready for some distraction from the dread of checking grades, you realize all of your favorite anime and K-drama are on their seasonal hiatus. In despair, waiting for the anticipated conclusion of “Attack on Titan” to drop, you recluse and look for fast-paced action to numb your senses in the intermediary.
Comments / 0