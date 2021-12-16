ROBERT WALLACE: A 'small girl' has some big dreams

After undergoing brain surgery in 2017 to remove a golf-ball-sized tumor, Maria Menounos seems to be taking care of herself more than ever. "I feel good. I think prioritizing your health is an everyday thing. I am blessed to have a show, Better Together, to kind of keep me on track because every day I am talking about health and wellness, I am talking to experts and they are keeping me on track," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Marshalls and T.J.Maxx, where she is sharing some of her gifting must-haves this season. "I love to do yoga every day and make sure that I am doing all of the different things that are good for my body and my mind."

