At a very young age, my journey of writing began. I remember the first time I wrote when I was an intermediate student. It was a piece of poetry that I showed to my mother. My mother gave me a pretty warm response. She shared my poem with the other family members to show them my creativity. Even though it was not a perfect piece of poetry nor, it sounded professional. However, it was written very nicely and creatively. I realise that the process of creative thinking, writing, exploring new words made me happy.

