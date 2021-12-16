ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum Spin Liquid Could Enable Topological Qubits

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new state of matter, called quantum spin liquid, produces long-range quantum entanglement which might help make quantum computers. They could enable topological qubits. Bill Gates and Microsoft have been funding efforts to create a topological quantum computer. Topological qubits could theoretically be far more stable and enable long lasting quantum...

www.nextbigfuture.com

scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Weird quantum objects known as Q balls could explain why we exist

One of the biggest cosmological mysteries is why the universe is made up of way more matter than antimatter, essentially why we exist. Now, a team of theoretical physicists says they know how to find the answer. All they need to do is detect the gravitational waves produced by bizarre quantum objects called Q balls.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Stanford’s Simple New Quantum Computer Design: Photonic Computation in a Synthetic Time Dimension

A relatively simple quantum computer design that uses a single atom to manipulate photons could be constructed with currently available components. Now, Stanford University researchers have proposed a simpler design for photonic quantum computers using readily available components, according to a paper published on November 29, 2021, in Optica. Their proposed design uses a laser to manipulate a single atom that, in turn, can modify the state of the photons via a phenomenon called “quantum teleportation.” The atom can be reset and reused for many quantum gates, eliminating the need to build multiple distinct physical gates, vastly reducing the complexity of building a quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
harkeraquila.com

Harker alumnus delivers introduction to quantum computing

The Math Club and Programming Club hosted Harker alumnus and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Anand Natarajan (‘09) for a speaker event on quantum computing after school on Wednesday in the Nichols Auditorium. Presenting over Zoom, Natarajan began the event by covering the terms that he would use throughout...
EDUCATION
nanowerk.com

Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

(Nanowerk News) Flaws in diamonds — atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element — may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There’s one major problem, though: these flaws,...
ENGINEERING
Axios

Quantum computing nears a quantum leap

A new class of powerful computers is on the brink of doing something important: actual useful work. Why it matters: Quantum computers have the potential to solve unsolvable problems and break unbreakable encryption, but getting them to the point of reliability remains an enormous engineering challenge. But the companies —...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Algorithms Bring Ions to a Standstill – Towards Even More Accurate Optical Atomic Clocks

QUEST researchers overcome a major hurdle on the journey towards even more accurate optical atomic clocks. Laser beams can do more than just heat things up; they can cool them down too. That is nothing new for physicists who have devoted themselves to precision spectroscopy and the development of optical atomic clocks. But what is new is the extremely low temperature that researchers at the QUEST Institute at the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) have been able to reach with their highly charged ions – this type of ion has never been cooled down as far as 200 µK before. The team working on this succeeded by combining their established methods which include the laser cooling of coupled ions and methods from the field of quantum computing. The application of quantum algorithms ensured that ions that are too dissimilar for traditional laser cooling to work effectively could be cooled down together after all. This means that we are getting closer to an optical atomic clock with highly charged ions, and this clock might have the potential to be even more accurate than existing optical atomic clocks. The results have been published in the current issue of Physical Review X.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Transforming Material Topology with a Drop of Liquid

Networks of cells in nature have inspired researchers to develop their own materials made of interconnected microscopic circles, squares, triangles, and other shapes. The way cells in these materials are connected and arranged leads to novel energy transport and chemical reaction capabilities. Biological materials constantly adapt by merging, fusing, and redefining the boundaries of their cells. In synthetic materials, existing methods can stretch or squash the cells, but researchers previously thought nothing could change the basic features of the cells without breaking it apart and rebuilding it from scratch. This study introduces a way to manipulate a material’s arrangement of cells at the microscale using a simple liquid.
CHEMISTRY
Forbes

How The Metaverse Could Enable The Transition To Post-Pandemic Work

Founding member of V3iT, focusing on IT-related to SAP's, Microsoft's and Oracle's suite of products using IT as a utility service model. In the tech space, we have been fascinated by cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and blockchain technologies for some time, but a lot happened while the world battled the pandemic over the last eighteen-plus months. The adoption of these technologies happened quicker than we could have possibly anticipated, as they helped us counter the challenges of the crisis.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Toward fusion energy, team models plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer

A team modeled plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer to better understand plasma behavior. The same process that fuels stars could one day be used to generate massive amounts of power here on Earth. Nuclear fusion—in which atomic nuclei fuse to form heavier nuclei and release energy in the process—promises to be a long-term, sustainable, and safe form of energy. But scientists are still trying to fine-tune the process of creating net fusion power.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Geometric entanglement of a photon and spin qubits in diamond

Geometric nature, which appears in photon polarization, also appears in spin polarization under a zero magnetic field. These two polarized quanta, one travelling in vacuum and the other staying in matter, behave the same as geometric quantum bits or qubits, which are promising for noise resilience compared to the commonly used dynamic qubits. Here we show that geometric photon and spin qubits are entangled upon spontaneous emission with the help of the spin"‰âˆ’"‰orbit entanglement inherent in a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The geometric spin qubit is defined in a degenerate subsystem of spin triplet electrons and manipulated with a polarized microwave. An experiment shows an entanglement state fidelity of 86.8%. The demonstrated entangled emission, combined with previously demonstrated entangled absorption, generates purely geometric entanglement between remote matters in a process that is insensitive of time, frequency, and space mode matching, which paves the way for building a noise-resilient quantum repeater network or a quantum internet.
PHYSICS
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Jetcool’s Liquid Cooling Technology Enabling the Next-Generation of High-Power Electronics

While working at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory fielding government aerospace and defense projects, Dr. Bernie Malouin, Ph.D., and Jordan Mizerak, recently named on Forbes 30 under 30 list, observed a surprising trend—high-power electronics kept overheating. When seeking a commercially available solution, the team noticed a considerable gap in the capability of liquid cooling solutions and the requirements of next-generation electronic devices. This prompted a team of engineers led by Dr. Malouin to spend the next five years developing and refining the cooling technology behind what would eventually become Jetcool.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Tetra-Neutron Experiment: Understanding of Nuclear Forces Might Have To Be Significantly Changed

The tetra-neutron – experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons. While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three, or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY

