Photonic Integrated Circuits Could Get Mainstream Commercial Success

Recently, the Li Faxin Research Group of Peking University College of Engineering developed the world's first dynamic mechanical analyzer (DMA) suitable for hard materials (metals, ceramics, etc.). The instrument is based on the electro-mechanical impedance method which can quickly, accurately, and automatically measure Young's modulus, shear modulus, and corresponding internal friction of materials under variable temperature conditions. The advent of the instrument has brought good news to the high and low-temperature mechanical analysis in the fields of superalloys (ceramics), composites, functional materials, and amorphous alloys. It also means that China has achieved an internationally leading position in this field. The first author to complete the work is Xie Mingyu, a 2018 doctoral student of the same research group.
Comments / 0