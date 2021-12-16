The Benefits of Dogs in the Workplace

Tell us about PepperBall and its personal security products. What application would these products have for pet owners? PepperBall is a powerful but non-lethal option for personal defense that offers many practical applications for pet owners. Whether you are walking your dog at night, on a hike or during an outdoor activity, PepperBall can provide you with security, confidence and peace of mind that you can protect yourself and your pet from a distance without delivering a fatal or feeble response. With PepperBall, pet owners do not have to choose between decisive lethal force and uncertain, albeit less-lethal alternatives. We are entering into a season where it becomes darker, much earlier. For those pet parents walking their dogs in the early or late hours in the day, a PepperBall product can serve as additional peace of mind.

