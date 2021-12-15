ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Attley’s Budget-Friendly Bathroom Makeover REVEAL

designertrapped.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe totally transformed this very beige and boring bathroom into a colorful and beautiful space. We used some creative solutions to avoid spending a fortune ($8,100 is the natural average for a bathroom renovation) and demo!. Y'all, we survived yet ANOTHER bathroom makeover/renovation! This is far from the first...

designertrapped.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Bathroom Behind the Bed: 8 Bedrooms With Integrated Bathrooms

The Bathroom Behind the Bed: 8 Bedrooms With Integrated Bathrooms. Unlike classical architecture, characterized by a series of rooms with very defined functions and spaces, the current architectural design seeks to integrate spaces to achieve high degrees of adaptability and flexibility. In this way, the boundaries of the enclosures are blurred and new solutions appear that are worth analyzing. In the case of bedrooms, bathrooms are often no longer a small and secluded adjoining room – instead, they are now integrated to form a multifunctional space that is subtly concealed. Just like Mies van der Rohe, who used to group services in strategic areas to create open floors, let's review some cases that have adopted the specific solution of the hidden bathroom just behind the bed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 2-Day, $150 Refresh Pumps up the Charm in this Boring Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Flipped homes can be great buys if you’re looking for something that’s up-to-date and doesn’t need any major renovations. But they don’t always pack a lot of punch when it comes to character. See: This tiny bathroom from the 1952 home of DIYer Emily Welch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

9 Ideas to Remodel Your Bedroom

From a full renovation to a little redecoration, there are plenty of ways to remodel a bedroom. Remodeling a bedroom is never one-size-fits-all. Some people want a serene retreat from the day, while others prefer an energetic place to get ready for nights out. Whatever you want from your bedroom,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tile#Art#Creative Solutions#Instagram
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Drop-In Bathroom Sinks

Drop-in bathroom sinks are more common than other sink types, produced in a plethora of shapes and sizes with various materials. Since the sink is probably the most scrutinized fixture in a bathroom, the large selection is good news for the design-conscious homeowner seeking to make a style statement. Whether...
INTERIOR DESIGN
oldbrandnew.com

Renovating My Guest Bathroom Part Two • Reveal

As a refresher, I chose to redo this bathroom because it’s the last space in our home that needed a little more love. It’s small (about 5x8 feet), and it had been poorly remodeled when we got the house. Remember it was completely dark with no natural light? After meeting with Jace, a Home Depot Service Provider and local certified bath remodel professional for a consultation, we did a complete walk through and talked about my grand design plans. As I mentioned in the previous blog post, I was inspired by my trip to Mexico City earlier this year, where I found some colorful dice in orange, greens, and yellows. And that’s where the color story begins for this space. That’s how I start designing for all my spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Sophisticated $200 Bathroom Redo Embraces Its Original 1941 Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Redoing an older home doesn’t always have to mean ripping everything out and starting new. In fact, there are a lot of modern updates you can make that leave original features — like chunky crown molding, old wood floors, or tin tile ceilings — completely intact. And some new updates might even bring out the best in these old pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Inspiring Crown Molding Designs and Ideas

Add architectural detail and elevate any room in your home with these creative crown molding ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Best Flooring Options for Your Bathroom

Whether you're building from scratch or remodeling an existing bathroom, choosing the best flooring for your bathroom is essential. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 Bedroom Lighting Ideas

Bedroom lighting is often overlooked. These lighting ideas provide the visibility you need from dawn to dusk. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

Experts Share Their Bathroom Design Pet Peeves

The bathroom is one of the staple (and perhaps most important) rooms in your home. Unlike a bedroom, which often only has one purpose—for rest—the bathroom is used for everything relating to hygiene, self-care, and relaxation. Plus, it’s the space that everyone (even guests) will frequent regularly, so it’s not only a room for you but for everyone who visits or stays in your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy