HARTFORD, Conn. — The military says it has identified the remains of a U.S. Army corporal from Connecticut who went missing in action in 1950 during the Korean War. Benjamin Bazzell, from Seymour, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was only 18.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO