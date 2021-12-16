ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of 2nd Ashes Test

A dogged Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck against England

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner both ground out gritty 95s as Australia seized control of the second Ashes Test on Thursday, surviving an onslaught from veteran English seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The visitors came into the day-night Adelaide Test on the back of a nine-wicket mauling in Brisbane but confident they could get back into the five-match series.

But even with the greatest wicket-takers in English history back in the side they struggled to make inroads with the pink ball as the home team compiled 221 for two by the close.

A consolation for England is that the world's premier Test bowler, Australia skipper Pat Cummins, was ruled out less than three hours before the start over a Covid scare.

The tourists did snare an early breakthrough with Broad getting Marcus Harris for three, before Warner and Labuschagne put on 172 for the second wicket.

Warner looked destined for his 25th Test century as he began to open his bat, but fell in the nervous 90s for the second Test in a row, caught by Broad off Ben Stokes.

Labuschagne almost did the same, also on 95, when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped a sitter off Anderson -- much to the delight of the partisan crowd.

"Thereâs a bit of disbelief -â it is my job to capitalise on that now, I gave him a chance... I've got to make sure tomorrow no chances," Labuschagne, who rode his luck more than once, said of Buttler's costly mistake.

Labuschagne hung on to the close of play, surviving 275 balls to remain unbeaten, while Steve Smith -- captaining the team in the absence of Cummins -- was 18 not out in front of 32,328 fans.

Broad took 1-34 while Anderson bowled a very tidy 18 overs for 29.

"I thought we stuck at it well but they played particularly well in the first two sessions," said England assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

"But we would have obviously loved to have more wickets down. It's not a case of feeling sorry for ourselves, we just need to do very similar things tomorrow," he added.

There was drama before a ball was even bowled. Cummins was at a restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

Cummins returned a negative test but under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he must now isolate for seven days.

"Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!" he tweeted as the match began.

- Fiery spell -

Fellow quick Josh Hazlewood is also missing, injured, leaving Australia with the inexperienced Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser to spearhead the attack with seasoned campaigners Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.


Australian captain Pat Cummins was ruled out over a Covid scare

Smith took over the captaincy for the first time since being axed over the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal in 2018. He won the toss and opted to bat.

England controversially left out Anderson and Broad, who had 1,156 Test wickets between them, from their heavy defeat in Brisbane.

But they returned at the expense of Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach, bowling in tandem once more in a fiery opening spell.

Their accuracy restricted Australia in an attritional first session to just 45 runs, where Harris fell.

The opener never looked comfortable and after surviving an lbw review then fluffed a pull shot off Broad -- who was making his 150th Test appearance --that wicketkeeper Buttler took with a flying catch.

The headband-wearing Broad accounted for Warner seven times on a horror Ashes tour of England in 2019 and he made a massive, but unsuccessful, appeal for lbw on his first ball to the 35-year-old Warner, who was nursing bruised ribs.

The usually flamboyant Warner dug in, surviving two reviews.


David Warner narrowly missed a century, out for 95

With Labuschagne at the other end they picked off runs and accelerated the pace as the day wore on.

Warner reached his 50 and then turned on the style, but as he eyed another Test ton he thrashed at a wide Stokes delivery and sent the ball straight to Broad at cover.

Labuschagne struggled early and was dropped by Buttler for the first time on 21, while Stokes missed a chance when he was on 45. But he made the most of his fortune and will be eyeing a big score Friday.

The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
T3.com

How to watch Australia vs England and live stream 2nd Test Ashes cricket anywhere in the world

After all the anticipation, the first Ashes Test was something of a let down... especially if you're an England cricket fan! Australia eased to a 9-wicket win at the Gabbattoir, and the visitors will need to lick their wounds and come out fighting in Adelaide this week. To see if they can, follow our guide to getting an Ashes 2nd Test live stream from wherever you are in the world.
SPORTS
The Independent

When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September. She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey, England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid concerns posed by the omicron variant of Covid-19.Here’s...
TENNIS
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
