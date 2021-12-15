ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reddit files confidentially for an IPO

k100country.com
 2 days ago

Reddit announced Wednesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork in its first big step toward an initial public offering, making it the latest tech firm to consider a Wall Street debut. The social media site said that it has not yet determined the number of shares to be offered...

www.k100country.com

Comments / 0

Related
CFO.com

Reddit Eyeing IPO at Valuation of $15B

After several successful rounds of private funding that have brought its valuation to $10 billion, Reddit is testing the IPO waters. The social media platform known as the internet’s town hall said it confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, with the number of shares to be offered and the price range yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
koamnewsnow.com

Reddit IPO: What You Need To Know

Reddit, the popular online community with tens of thousands of subgroups dedicated to interests as varied as cryptocurrency to a childless existence, announced that it has filed a confidential report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks the company’s first step towards an initial public offering (IPO).
BUSINESS
irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stocks#Reuters#Gamestop#Cable News Network Inc
Fast Company

Reddit IPO: what we know about date, stock price, and shares

In what is sure to be one of the hottest public offerings in tech in years, Reddit has announced it has officially filed to go public. But for now, Reddit is holding its cards close to its chest and hasn’t revealed much information other than it will go public. Here’s what you need to know:
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
DEALBREAKER

Reddit Files To Become Meme Stock Of Its Own

Antonio Zugaldia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Reddit injected a little life in the market at the beginning of this year, and it’s hoping to do the same at the beginning of next. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy,...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Reddit just filed to go public. The online forum's cofounder is a big fan of Warren Buffett — and once baffled him with a classic Reddit conundrum

Reddit confidentially filed to go public after reportedly eyeing a $15 billion valuation. Alexis Ohanian, the website's cofounder, is a big fan of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Ohanian baffled Buffett with a famous Reddit question about ducks and horses. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Silicon Republic

Reddit gets ready to go public with an IPO

Most recently valued at $10bn, Reddit has seen significant growth since its users took on hedge funds in the GameStop incident earlier this year. Reddit has taken the first step towards becoming a public company by submitting IPO paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is a...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street. Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock."
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The Real Reason for Reddit's IPO Plan Should Come As No Surprise

There are all kinds of reasons that fast-growth companies want to go public. For Reddit, at the top of list is the chance to give back to its loyal employees. On December 15 the online message board company announced it had confidentially filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission for review, with intent to go public through an initial offering of stock. A blog post announcing the IPO gave little detail about the San Francisco-based business's plans, citing regulatory reasons.
WWE
investing.com

WallStreetBets Jokes of Pumping Reddit Stock After IPO Filing

(Bloomberg) -- It took approximately zero seconds for Reddit users to dissect the social media platform's short announcement on Wednesday that it had filed for a confidential initial public offering. On WallStreetBets, the subreddit responsible for igniting this year’s meme stock craze, the pile-ons were plentiful, the profanity more so....
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

There has been a frenzy in U.S. IPO markets for the last 20 months. Social media companies have also joined the party. After Rumble and TMTG (Tump Media & Technology Group), which are listing through a SPAC reverse merger, Reddit has also filed confidentially for an IPO. Here are the details about the IPO date, price, and prospective valuation.
STOCKS
theregister.com

SMACKDOWN! Reddit hires wrestling's investor relations head to helm IPO

Comment Reddit says it has "confidentially" filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the process to list publicly. The company, which boasts an online community of 52 million daily users (up 44 per cent year-on-year from its previous published stats), did not announce number of shares to be offered or price range.
ECONOMY
blackchronicle.com

Vivo Collaboration SME IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Vivo Collaboration Limited SME IPO to open on December 20 and will close on December 23, 2021. Vivo Collaboration is a next-generation Cloud Telephony service provider with coverage in more than 135 countries. The one-of-its-kind platform that blends the best of PSTN and VoIP into one unified service suite. With VIVO.OOO Cloud Telephony services, enterprises can truly future-proof their telephony investments with the zero-CAPEX, low-OPEX model. Born with the vision to redefine all voice-centric communication by enabling enterprises to break free from the legacy PSTN-based communication, VIVO.OOO takes IP voice applications to a whole new level. The services include HD-quality audio conferencing redefines user experience, Cloud PBX leading to highly functional virtual offices, Cloud Call Center making distributed agents a reality, Ultra-capacity SIP trunks carrying concurrent calls, Single window management – IVR for all geographies, languages.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A few questions about the impending Reddit IPO

Social hub Reddit filed to go public, TechCrunch reports. You know what that means: It’s time to ask questions. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Often The Exchange digs into topics and companies that we cannot claim...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Facebook Parent Said To Splurge $60M On Meta Naming Rights

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), which is undergoing metamorphosis into Meta Platforms Inc, reportedly dished out $60 million to acquire trademark assets from Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH). What Happened: On Monday, Meta Financial Group, a holding company for a regional bank, said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Is Weedmaps The Amazon Of Cannabis?

High-growth stocks have faced selling pressure in recent weeks, as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to potentially raise rates sooner and faster than previously expected. Meanwhile, cannabis stocks continue to take a beating as one of the worst performing sectors in the market this year. WM Technology Inc...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy