LncRNA GAS5 regulates migration and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in lens epithelial cells via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis

By Xiao Li
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetic cataract (DC) is a major ocular complication secondary to diabetes mellitus. The epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of lens epithelial cells (LECs) is an important event in DC progression. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs are involved in various biological processes and disorders. The aim of this study was to investigate the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Immune biomarkers to predict SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies

Esperanza MartÃn-SÃ¡nchezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8155-91851Â na2,. There is evidence of reduced SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies. We hypothesized that tumor and treatment-related immunosuppression can be depicted in peripheral blood, and that immune profiling prior to vaccination can help predict immunogenicity. We performed a comprehensive immunological characterization of 83 hematological patients before vaccination and measured IgM, IgG, and IgA antibody response to four viral antigens at day +7 after second-dose COVID-19 vaccination using multidimensional and computational flow cytometry. Health care practitioners of similar age were the control group (n"‰="‰102). Forty-four out of 59 immune cell types were significantly altered in patients; those with monoclonal gammopathies showed greater immunosuppression than patients with B-cell disorders and Hodgkin lymphoma. Immune dysregulation emerged before treatment, peaked while on-therapy, and did not return to normalcy after stopping treatment. We identified an immunotype that was significantly associated with poor antibody response and uncovered that the frequency of neutrophils, classical monocytes, CD4, and CD8 effector memory CD127low T cells, as well as naive CD21+ and IgM+D+ memory B cells, were independently associated with immunogenicity. Thus, we provide novel immune biomarkers to predict COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in hematological patients, which are complementary to treatment-related factors and may help tailoring possible vaccine boosters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SMAD4 mutations do not preclude epithelial"“mesenchymal transition in colorectal cancer

Transforming growth factor beta (TGFÎ²) superfamily signaling is a prime inducer of epithelial-mesenchymal transitions (EMT) that foster cancer cell invasion and metastasis, a major cause of cancer-related deaths. Yet, TGFÎ² signaling is frequently inactivated in human tumor entities including colorectal cancer (CRC) and pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAAD) with a high proportion of mutations incapacitating SMAD4, which codes for a transcription factor (TF) central to canonical TGFÎ² and bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling. Beyond its role in initiating EMT, SMAD4 was reported to crucially contribute to subsequent gene regulatory events during EMT execution. It is therefore widely assumed that SMAD4-mutant (SMAD4mut) cancer cells are unable to undergo EMT. Here, we scrutinized this notion and probed for potential SMAD4-independent EMT execution using SMAD4mut CRC cell lines. We show that SMAD4mut cells exhibit morphological changes, become invasive, and regulate EMT marker genes upon induction of the EMT-TF SNAIL1. Furthermore, SNAIL1-induced EMT in SMAD4mut cells was found to be entirely independent of TGFÎ²/BMP receptor activity. Global assessment of the SNAIL1-dependent transcriptome confirmed the manifestation of an EMT gene regulatory program in SMAD4mut cells highly related to established EMT signatures. Finally, analyses of human tumor transcriptomes showed that SMAD4 mutations are not underrepresented in mesenchymal tumor samples and that expression patterns of EMT-associated genes are similar in SMAD4mut and SMAD4 wild-type (SMAD4wt) cases. Altogether, our findings suggest that alternative TFs take over the gene regulatory functions of SMAD4 downstream of EMT-TFs, arguing for considerable plasticity of gene regulatory networks operating in EMT execution. Further, they establish that EMT is not categorically precluded in SMAD4mut tumors, which is relevant for their diagnostic and therapeutic evaluation.
CANCER
#Science And Technology#Cell Migration#Rna#T Cell#Bladder Cancer#Mir 204 3p#Emt#Lncrna#Access Options
Nature.com

Structural conservation of WEE1 and its role in cell cycle regulation in plants

The WEE1 kinase is ubiquitous in plant development and negatively regulates the cell cycle through phosphorylations. However, analogies with the control of the human cell cycle by tyrosine- (Tyr-) phosphorylation of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) are sometimes questioned. In this in silico study, we assessed the structural conservation of the WEE1 protein in the plant kingdom with a particular focus on agronomically valuable plants, the legume crops. We analyzed the phylogenetic distribution of amino-acid sequences among a large number of plants by Bayesian analysis that highlighted the general conservation of WEE1 proteins. A detailed sequence analysis confirmed the catalytic potential of WEE1 proteins in plants. However, some substitutions of an arginine and a glutamate at the entrance of the catalytic pocket, illustrated by 3D structure predictions, challenged the specificity of this protein toward the substrate and Tyr-phosphorylation compared to the human WEE1. The structural differences, which could be responsible for the loss of specificity between human and plants, are highlighted and suggest the involvement of plant WEE1 in more cell regulation processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tumor-associated macrophages promote PD-L1 expression in tumor cells by regulating PKM2 nuclear translocation in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

In many types of cancer, tumor cells prefer to use glycolysis as a major energy acquisition method. Here, we found that the 18fluoro-deoxyglucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT)-based markers were positively associated with the expression of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2), both of which indicate poor prognosis in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). However, the regulatory mechanism of PD-L1 remains elusive. In this study, we confirmed that transforming growth factor-beta1 (TGF-Î²1) secreted by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) was a key factor contributing to the expression of PD-L1 in PDAC cells by inducing the nuclear translocation of PKM2. Using co-immunoprecipitation and chromatin immunoprecipitation assays, we demonstrated that the interaction between PKM2 and signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) was enhanced by TGF-Î²1 stimulation, which facilitated the transactivation of PD-L1 by the binding of PKM2 and STAT1 to its promoter. In vivo, PKM2 knockdown decreased PD-L1 expression in PDAC cells and inhibited tumor growth partly by promoting natural killer cell activation and function, and the combination of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade with PKM2 knockdown limited tumor growth. In conclusion, PKM2 significantly contributes to TAM-induced PD-L1 overexpression and immunosuppression, providing a novel target for immunotherapies for PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CXCR4 blockade reduces the severity of murine heart allograft rejection by plasmacytoid dendritic cell-mediated immune regulation

Allograft-specific regulatory T cells (Treg cells) are crucial for long-term graft acceptance after transplantation. Although adoptive Treg cell transfer has been proposed, major challenges include graft-specificity and stability. Thus, there is an unmet need for the direct induction of graft-specific Treg cells. We hypothesized a synergism of the immunotolerogenic effects of rapamycin (mTOR inhibition) and plerixafor (CXCR4 antagonist) for Treg cell induction. Thus, we performed fully-mismatched heart transplantations and found combination treatment to result in prolonged allograft survival. Moreover, fibrosis and myocyte lesions were reduced. Although less CD3+ T cell infiltrated, higher Treg cell numbers were observed. Noteworthy, this was accompanied by a plerixafor-dependent plasmacytoid dendritic cells-(pDCs)-mobilization. Furthermore, in vivo pDC-depletion abrogated the plerixafor-mediated Treg cell number increase and reduced allograft survival. Our pharmacological approach allowed to increase Treg cell numbers due to pDC-mediated immune regulation. Therefore pDCs can be an attractive immunotherapeutic target in addition to plerixafor treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
pnas.org

aPC/PAR1 confers endothelial anti-apoptotic activity via a discrete, β-arrestin-2–mediated SphK1-S1PR1-Akt signaling axis

Edited by Robert J. Lefkowitz, HHMI, Durham, NC, and approved October 28, 2021 (received for review April 14, 2021) Endothelial dysfunction is associated with vascular disease and results in disruption of endothelial barrier function and increased sensitivity to apoptosis. Currently, there are limited treatments for improving endothelial dysfunction. Activated protein C (aPC), a promising therapeutic, signals via protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR1) and mediates several cytoprotective responses, including endothelial barrier stabilization and anti-apoptotic responses. We showed that aPC-activated PAR1 signals preferentially via β-arrestin-2 (β-arr2) and dishevelled-2 (Dvl2) scaffolds rather than G proteins to promote Rac1 activation and barrier protection. However, the signaling pathways utilized by aPC/PAR1 to mediate anti-apoptotic activities are not known. aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses also require coreceptors; however, it is not clear how coreceptors impact different aPC/PAR1 signaling pathways to drive distinct cytoprotective responses. Here, we define a β-arr2–mediated sphingosine kinase-1 (SphK1)-sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor-1 (S1PR1)-Akt signaling axis that confers aPC/PAR1-mediated protection against cell death. Using human cultured endothelial cells, we found that endogenous PAR1 and S1PR1 coexist in caveolin-1 (Cav1)–rich microdomains and that S1PR1 coassociation with Cav1 is increased by aPC activation of PAR1. Our study further shows that aPC stimulates β-arr2–dependent SphK1 activation independent of Dvl2 and is required for transactivation of S1PR1-Akt signaling and protection against cell death. While aPC/PAR1-induced, extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) activation is also dependent on β-arr2, neither SphK1 nor S1PR1 are integrated into the ERK1/2 pathway. Finally, aPC activation of PAR1-β-arr2–mediated protection against apoptosis is dependent on Cav1, the principal structural protein of endothelial caveolae. These studies reveal that different aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses are mediated by discrete, β-arr2–driven signaling pathways in caveolae.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Matrix stiffness modulates hepatic stellate cell activation into tumor-promoting myofibroblasts via E2F3-dependent signaling and regulates malignant progression

The hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) activation by myofibroblastic differentiation is critical for liver fibrosis. Crosstalk between stromal cells and tumor cells in the microenvironment alters the properties and facilitates the growth and metastasis of tumor cells. How mechanical stimuli originally stiffness of extracellular matrix (ECM) contribute to tumor development remains poorly understood. Here, we demonstrated that stiffness contributes to mechanosignal transduction in HSCs, which promotes hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells growth and metastasis through secretion of FGF2. On stiffness matrix, HSCs activation was confirmed by immunofluorescence (IF) and Western blot (WB) for Î±-smooth muscle actin (SMA). Increasing matrix stiffness promoted HSCs activation by CD36-AKT-E2F3 mechanosignaling through shRNA-mediated E2F3 knockdown, AKT inhibitors, and CD36 shRNA. Moreover, ChIP-qPCR. Confirmed that E2F3 combined the promoter of FGF2, and stiffness promoted FGF2 expression. On a stiff matrix, HCC cells cultured with conditioned media (CM) from HSCs increased HCC cells growth and metastasis by binding FGFR1 to activate PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling pathways. Moreover, conditional E2F3 knockout mice were subjected to CCl4 treatment to assess the role of E2F3 in HSC activation. Additionally, the DEN-induced HCC model was also used to evaluate the role of E2F3 in liver fibrosis and HCC growth. In conclusion, we demonstrated that stiffness-induced HSC activation by E2F3 dependent. Stiffness activated CD36-AKT-E2F3 signaling and targeted FGF2 transcription, subsequently, activated HCC growth and metastasis by FGFR1-mediated PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pola-G-Len Regimen Shows Promise as an Alternative to CAR T Cells in Refractory FL

The combination of obinutuzumab with polatuzumab vedotin, or lenalidomide may be a solution for the toxicity sometimes observed with chimeric antigen receptor T cells in patients with follicular lymphoma. The combination of obinutuzumab (Gazyva) with polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy) or lenalidomide (Revlimid; Pola-G-Len) achieved high responses in patients with heavily pretreated...
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA4930473A02Rik promotes cardiac hypertrophy by regulating TCF7 via sponging miR-135a in mice

Cardiac hypertrophy is a common pathological change accompanied by various cardiovascular diseases; however, its underlying mechanisms remain elusive. Mounting evidence indicates that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are novel transcripts involved in regulating multiple biological processes. However, little is known about their role in regulating cardiac hypertrophy. This study revealed a novel lncRNA4930473A02Rik (abbreviated as lncRNAA02Rik), which showed considerably increased expression in hypertrophic mouse hearts in vivo and angiotensin-II (Ang-II)-induced hypertrophic cardiomyocytes in vitro. Notably, lncRNAA02Rik knockdown partly ameliorated Ang-II induced hypertrophic cardiomyocytes in vitro and hypertrophic mouse heart function in vivo, whereas lncRNAA02Rik overexpression promoted cardiac hypertrophy in vitro. Furthermore, lncRNAA02Rik acted as a competing endogenous RNA by sponging miR-135a, while forced expression of lncRNAA02Rik could repress its activity and expression. Furthermore, forcing miR-135a overexpression exerted a significant protective effect against cardiac hypertrophy by inhibiting the activity of its downstream target TCF7, a critical member of Wnt signaling, and the protective effect could be reversed by AMO-135a. Luciferase assay showed direct interactions among lncRNAA02Rik, miR-135a, and TCF7. Altogether, our study demonstrated that lncRNAA02Rik upregulation could promote cardiac hypertrophy development via modulating miR-135a expression levels and TCF7 activity. Therefore, lncRNAA02Rik inhibition might be considered as a novel potential therapeutic strategy for cardiac hypertrophy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinct roles of KLF4 in mesenchymal cell subtypes during lung fibrogenesis

During lung fibrosis, the epithelium induces signaling to underlying mesenchyme to generate excess myofibroblasts and extracellular matrix; herein, we focus on signaling in the mesenchyme. Our studies indicate that platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR)-Î²+ cells are the predominant source of myofibroblasts and Kruppel-like factor (KLF) 4 is upregulated in PDGFR-Î²+ cells, inducing TGFÎ² pathway signaling and fibrosis. In fibrotic lung patches, KLF4 is down-regulated, suggesting KLF4 levels decrease as PDGFR-Î²+ cells transition into myofibroblasts. In contrast to PDGFR-Î²+ cells, KLF4 reduction in Î±-smooth muscle actin (SMA)+ cells non-cell autonomously exacerbates lung fibrosis by inducing macrophage accumulation and pro-fibrotic effects of PDGFR-Î²+ cells via a Forkhead box M1 to C-C chemokine ligand 2-receptor 2 pathway. Taken together, in the context of lung fibrosis, our results indicate that KLF4 plays opposing roles in PDGFR-Î²+ cells and SMA+ cells and highlight the importance of further studies of interactions between distinct mesenchymal cell types.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Mechanism of Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Carrying miR-21-5p in Hyperoxia-Induced Lung Injury

Hyperoxia-induced lung injury (HILI) tends to develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell (ADMSC)-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) hold great promise in alleviating lung injury. This study explored the mechanism of ADMSC-EVs in HILI. ADMSC-EVs were isolated and identified. The murine and cell models of HILI were established. HILI mice and cells were pre-treated with ADMSC-EVs. The lung dry/wet ratio, pathological structure, apoptosis, and inflammation of HILI mice were measured. The viability, apoptosis, and oxidative stress of HILI cells were measured. The internalization of EVs in lung and cells was observed by fluorescence labeling. The binding relationships between miR-21-5p and SKP2, and Nr2f2 and C/EBPα were analyzed. The binding of SKP2 and Nr2f2 and the Nr2f2 ubiquitination level were detected. ADMSC-EVs exerted preventive effects on HILI mice, evidenced by reduced lung dry/wet ratio, inflammation, and apoptosis in HILI mice. In vitro, EVs enhanced HILI cell viability and reduced apoptosis, inflammation, and oxidative stress. EVs carried miR-21-5p into lung cells to upregulate miR-21-5p expression and thereby target SKP2. SKP2 bound to Nr2f2 and promoted its ubiquitination degradation. EVs inhibited the binding of Nr2f2 and C/EBPα and further suppressed C/EBPα transcription. Collectively, ADMSC-EVs carrying miR-21-5p alleviated HILI via the SKP2/Nr2f2/C/EBPα axis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stromal cells mitigate liver damage after extended resection in the pig by modulating thrombospondin-1/TGF-Î²

Post-surgery liver failure is a serious complication for patients after extended partial hepatectomies (ePHx). Previously, we demonstrated in the pig model that transplantation of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) improved circulatory maintenance and supported multi-organ functions after 70% liver resection. Mechanisms behind the beneficial MSC effects remained unknown. Here we performed 70% liver resection in pigs with and without MSC treatment, and animals were monitored for 24"‰h post surgery. Gene expression profiles were determined in the lung and liver. Bioinformatics analysis predicted organ-independent MSC targets, importantly a role for thrombospondin-1 linked to transforming growth factor-Î² (TGF-Î²) and downstream signaling towards providing epithelial plasticity and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). This prediction was supported histologically and mechanistically, the latter with primary hepatocyte cell cultures. MSC attenuated the surgery-induced increase of tissue damage, of thrombospondin-1 and TGF-Î², as well as of epithelial plasticity in both the liver and lung. This suggests that MSC ameliorated surgery-induced hepatocellular stress and EMT, thus supporting epithelial integrity and facilitating regeneration. MSC-derived soluble factor(s) did not directly interfere with intracellular TGF-Î² signaling, but inhibited thrombospondin-1 secretion from thrombocytes and non-parenchymal liver cells, therewith obviously reducing the availability of active TGF-Î².
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NuMA regulates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via phase separation

A functional mitotic spindle is essential for accurate chromosome congression and segregation during cell proliferation; however, the underlying mechanisms of its assembly remain unclear. Here we show that NuMA regulates this assembly process via phase separation regulated by Aurora A. NuMA undergoes liquid-liquid phase separation during mitotic entry and KifC1 facilitates NuMA condensates concentrating on spindle poles. Phase separation of NuMA is mediated by its C-terminus, whereas its dynein-dynactin binding motif also facilitates this process. Phase-separated NuMA droplets concentrate tubulins, bind microtubules, and enrich crucial regulators, including Kif2A, at the spindle poles, which then depolymerizes spindle microtubules and promotes poleward spindle microtubule flux for spindle assembly and structural dynamics. In this work, we show that NuMA orchestrates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via liquid-liquid phase separation regulated by Aurora A phosphorylation.
NUMA, IA
Nature.com

miR-140-3p enhanced the osteo/odontogenic differentiation of DPSCs via inhibiting KMT5B under hypoxia condition

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 41 (2021) Cite this article. Human dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) have emerged as an important source of stem cells in the tissue engineering, and hypoxia will change various innate characteristics of DPSCs and then affect dental tissue regeneration. Nevertheless, little is known about the complicated molecular mechanisms. In this study, we aimed to investigate the influence and mechanism of miR-140-3p on DPSCs under hypoxia condition. Hypoxia was induced in DPSCs by Cobalt chloride (CoCl2) treatment. The osteo/dentinogenic differentiation capacity of DPSCs was assessed by alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity, Alizarin Red S staining and main osteo/dentinogenic markers. A luciferase reporter gene assay was performed to verify the downstream target gene of miR-140-3p. This research exhibited that miR-140-3p promoted osteo/dentinogenic differentiation of DPSCs under normoxia environment. Furthermore, miR-140-3p rescued the CoCl2-induced decreased osteo/odontogenic differentiation potentials in DPSCs. Besides, we investigated that miR-140-3p directly targeted lysine methyltransferase 5B (KMT5B). Surprisingly, we found inhibition of KMT5B obviously enhanced osteo/dentinogenic differentiation of DPSCs both under normoxia and hypoxia conditions. In conclusion, our study revealed the role and mechanism of miR-140-3p for regulating osteo/dentinogenic differentiation of DPSCs under hypoxia, and discovered that miR-140-3p and KMT5B might be important targets for DPSC-mediated tooth or bone tissue regeneration.
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA RP11-295G20.2 regulates hepatocellular carcinoma cell growth and autophagy by targeting PTEN to lysosomal degradation

PTEN is a crucial tumor suppressor and loss of PTEN protein is involved in various cancers. However, the detailed molecular mechanisms of PTEN loss in cancers remain elusive, especially the involvement of lncRNAs. Here, lncRNA RP11-295G20.2 is found to be significantly upregulated in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and promotes the growth of liver cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, RP11-295G20.2 inhibits autophagy in liver cancer cells. Interestingly, RP11-295G20.2 directly binds to the PTEN protein and leads to its degradation. RP11-295G20.2 expression is inversely correlated with PTEN protein expression in 82 TCGA/TCPA-LIHC samples. Surprisingly, RP11-295G20.2-induced PTEN degradation occurs through the lysosomal pathway instead of the proteasome pathway. RP11-295G20.2 binds to the N terminus of PTEN and facilitates the interaction of p62 with PTEN. Thus, PTEN is translocated into lysosomes and degraded. RP11-295G20.2 also influences AKT phosphorylation and forkhead box O 3a (FOXO3a) translocation into the nucleus, in turn regulating the transcription of autophagy-related genes. Collectively, RP11-295G20.2 directly binds to PTEN and enables its lysosomal degradation. This newly identified RP11-295G20.2/PTEN axis reveals an unexplored molecular mechanism regarding PTEN loss in liver cancer and might provide new therapeutic benefits for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The concerted change in the distribution of cell cycle phases and zone composition in germinal centers is regulated by IL-21

Humoral immune responses require germinal centres (GC) for antibody affinity maturation. Within GC, B cell proliferation and mutation are segregated from affinity-based positive selection in the dark zone (DZ) and light zone (LZ) substructures, respectively. While IL-21 is known to be important in affinity maturation and GC maintenance, here we show it is required for both establishing normal zone representation and preventing the accumulation of cells in the G1 cell cycle stage in the GC LZ. Cell cycle progression of DZ B cells is unaffected by IL-21 availability, as is the zone phenotype of the most highly proliferative GC B cells. Collectively, this study characterises the development of GC zones as a function of time and B cell proliferation and identifies IL-21 as an important regulator of these processes. These data help explain the requirement for IL-21 in normal antibody affinity maturation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
SCIENCE

