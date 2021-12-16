Sea Control 302 – Rights and Obligations of States in Maritime Disputes with Dr. Youri Van Logchem

Tabitha Lasley’s new memoir is built upon a flawed premise. When she explains her plan to travel to Aberdeen and talk with offshore workers to discover “what men are like with no women around,” her editor points out “you’ll be around.” One of the men Lasley interviews responds to the same explanation of the project in the same way. Everyone, it seems, sees the contradictions. When Lasley talks to men in the bars and strip clubs they haunt between work and home, her presence alters their conversations and behavior. She never sets foot on an oil rig. Despite this, Sea State is compelling, thoughtful, and often moving. It is about masculinity and the ways in which men interact with one another, but it is also about class, about the relations between men and women, and about desire. The result is perhaps a better, more personal book than the one Lasley set out to write, offering particularly perceptive discussions around disappointment and loss, whether it be the loss of industries or the loss of love and the illusions that sustain it.

