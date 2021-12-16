ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The only source of peace

Hammond Daily Star
 1 day ago

Over the past two thousand years Christmas has been the Church’s season with a special emphasis on peace and joy due to Jesus’ birth – peace to people of good will and joy to the world. There are two kinds of peace: communal peace and personal...

www.hammondstar.com

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Person
Jesus
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Jesus Christ
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Desiring God

Who Wrote Hebrews?

ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
RELIGION
#Peace Sign#The Peace Corps#Outer Peace#Inner Peace#Native Americans#Advent Jesus Church
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Indonesian Christian Radio Pressured to Play Muslim Content

12/14/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – The attitude of most Muslims towards Christianity is evident if we look at the events that occur in our society. Various forms ranging from verbal and non-verbal abuses, as well as discrimination, are all common occurrences. Recently, an educational radio owned by a Christian foundation experienced hostilities from the local Muslim community as it played Biblical program.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why is the Bible refused as a source of truth?

Q: It seems strange that a book that has been around longer than all others is refused as a source of truth, especially when it is a book filled with hope and promise. – B.H. A: Unlike the books of men, the Bible is a book of promise—and hope—and it...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Distrust of Christian Leaders Contributing to Millennials’ Growing Ambivalence to Faith

As millennials struggle to make sense of both this world and the next, they are unsure of who they can trust. Millennials are more ambivalent towards faith and are attaching less importance to the practices and truths of the Christian faith, in particular, than any generation in history, according to a new report from George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lexington Herald-Leader

Evangelical Christians should balance their faith in God with a faith in science.

I’ve been an evangelical Christian all my life, with the exception of my exuberantly misspent teenage years and early 20s. Raised a Southern Baptist, the son of a Baptist preacher and a Sunday school teacher who hauled me to church three times a week, I later converted as a young adult, along with my parents and sister, to the even more enthusiastic charismatic/Pentecostal movement. I’ve been an ordained minister in that tradition 40 years.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

More Americans left religion during the pandemic

Religious affiliation in the U.S. has continued to fall during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. The percentage of Americans who identify as Christians now stands at 63%, down from 65% in 2019 and from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of Americans now identify as having no religion, up from 26% in 2019 and 16% in 2007, when Pew began tracking religious identity.
RELIGION
Ilana Quinn

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Souls at peace

If you have a preacher, you may wonder what your preacher does day-in and day-out. After all, "preachers only work one day a week,” and honesty insists on acknowledging that this can and does happen in some cases. In other cases, your preacher functions a little like John Coffey in the story “The Green Mile.” That film should be required viewing for anyone starting full-time parish work.
RELIGION
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: The gift of peace

Matthew 11:28-30 NIV says “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
RELIGION
harvardmagazine.com

A Just World at Peace

Before she read a poem written in celebration of Swartz Hall—the just-renovated home of Harvard Divinity School—Jorie Graham, Boylston Professor of Oratory and Rhetoric in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said that she had never been to a building dedication that felt like a spiritual event. Her words captured beautifully a sentiment shared by all who were in attendance, especially Susan Shallcross Swartz and her husband, Jim, whose generosity inspired and launched the project in 2019. Though the pandemic delayed the ribbon-cutting for longer than anyone imagined possible, the moment turned out to be exactly what everyone needed: a blue-skyed affirmation of our community and the spaces we create together to nurture it.
HARVARD, MA
ambs.edu

Studies in Peace and Scripture series

Visions of peace abound in the Bible, and so do the language and tales of battle. In this respect, the Bible is thoroughly at home in the modern world: a history filled with visions of peace accompanying the reality of war bridges the distance between the Bible’s world and our own. That alone would justify study of peace and war in the Bible. However, for those communities reading the Bible as Scripture, the matter is more urgent. For them it becomes crucial to understand what the Bible says about peace—and about war. These matters have often divided Christians from each other, and the way Christians have understood them has had terrible consequences for Jews and, indeed, for the world. A series of scholarly investigations cannot hope to resolve these issues, but it can hope, as the Studies in Peace and Scripture Series does, to aid our understanding of them.
ELKHART, IN

