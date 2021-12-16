COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year

New modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an imminent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case, triple whammy scenario --- an omicron wave on top of delta cases and influenza --- hitting healthcare systems, notably in low-vaccinated areas of the U.S. "The implications of a big wave in January that could swamp hospitals ... we need to take that potential seriously," said a federal health official who had knowledge of the briefing and asked to remain anonymous. A second scenario showed a smaller omicron wave coming in the spring. A statement from the CDC later on Tuesday said the discussion came in a regularly scheduled meeting. Early data shows fully vaccinated individuals with a booster can be largely shielded from serious disease and death from COVID-19, but government data shows just 55 million of more than 200 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have gotten the booster.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO