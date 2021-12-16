ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year

By Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press
Hammond Daily Star
 1 day ago

The United States just this week reached another depressing pandemic milestone – 800,000 deaths. It’s a sad statistic to a year that held so much promise with the arrival of vaccines but is ending in heartbreak for the many grieving families trying to navigate the holiday season....

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks. The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Louisiana State
designboom.com

COVID-19 Memorial

The global pandemic has already taken more than 4 million lives and it has changed the way we work, live, play, and interact with others in so many ways. Because of COVID-19, our lives will never be the same and the world is still grieving. Due to increased pandemic safety...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Directed To Postpone Non-Emergency Procedures As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 1,200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 1,200 on Friday, the state is directing hospitals to free up beds and delay non-emergency procedures. The measure was announced earlier this week as part of a series of emergency actions Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials are taking to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter. “We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” the governor said Friday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose by 37 since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,204. That...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

CDC warns omicron spreading fast in U.S., surge of infections seen peaking in January: report

New modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an imminent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case, triple whammy scenario --- an omicron wave on top of delta cases and influenza --- hitting healthcare systems, notably in low-vaccinated areas of the U.S. "The implications of a big wave in January that could swamp hospitals ... we need to take that potential seriously," said a federal health official who had knowledge of the briefing and asked to remain anonymous. A second scenario showed a smaller omicron wave coming in the spring. A statement from the CDC later on Tuesday said the discussion came in a regularly scheduled meeting. Early data shows fully vaccinated individuals with a booster can be largely shielded from serious disease and death from COVID-19, but government data shows just 55 million of more than 200 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have gotten the booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Funerals#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to North Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy