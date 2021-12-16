ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Is Louisiana a judicial hellhole?

Hammond Daily Star
 1 day ago

According to several watchdog organizations, Louisiana has one of the worst judicial climates in the country. Just last week, the state has been given the dubious title of the nation’s judicial hellhole by the American Tort Reform Association. Campaign funds given to a judicial candidate are often cited...

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana’s lawyer-friendly civil judicial system costs billions of dollars

(The Center Square) – The American Tort Reform Association has ranked Louisiana the sixth-worst civil court jurisdiction in the country, making the state a top “judicial hellhole” for another year. The Washington-based legal watchdog released its annual report Tuesday, highlighting the most egregious local courts and state civil justice systems....
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Long
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judicial System#Legislature
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware on a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package.The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being showered on the West Virginia senator — the president at one point even showing Manchin around his Wilmington home.But months later, despite Democrats slashing Biden's big bill in half and meeting the senator's other demands, Manchin is no closer to voting yes. In an extraordinary display of political power in the evenly split 50-50 Senate,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy