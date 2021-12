It was my sister-in-law's birthday last weekend. We stopped at Peaceful Meadows in Middleboro before going to her house to pick up a certificate as an addition to her gift. If you're not familiar with this favorite ice cream shop, know that it is one of those staples that every Middleboro resident enjoys. Everyone in the area looks forward to a sweet treat from Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream.

