Cannabis Treatment Can Reduce Kids' Epileptic Seizures by 86%, Early Results Show

Even after almost a year of its worldwide invasion the SARS-Cov-2 virus called COVID-19 continues to enjoy an edge over humankind which is not surprising considering the unprecedented crisis brought in by a virus hardly known to anybody, its seemingly selective approach in terms of mildness or severity of the infection, baffling all medical scientists and doctors. Humankind, in its present very advanced stage of the knowledge search, is never a party to accept defeat, and therefore, the quest has been relentlessly going on all over for an effective vaccine, and in the meantime intent research on anti-viral or anti-malarial repurposed drugs, plasma therapy and other possible methods of treatment. The main concern of all efforts being at least to reduce the mortality rates which also differ country-wise and inexplicably, and till today it has been an accepted fact that there is no cure for the disease. Various vaccine projects in various stages of development are in full swing in various countries with most of them promising a vaccine by the new year day or early next year. Now, the latest disappointing developments on treatment methods practiced so far have posed the most relevant question: is an effective vaccine only hope for humankind?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO