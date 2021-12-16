ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cannabis Treatment Can Reduce Kids' Epileptic Seizures by 86%, Early Results Show

By CARLY CASSELLA
ScienceAlert
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The anti-seizure qualities of the cannabis plant can likely not be boiled down to a single compound, like cannabidiol (CBD), according to emerging research. Studies in Australia have recently revealed numerous other compounds in the cannabis plant that also show anticonvulsant effects. Some of them could even be more powerful than...

ScienceAlert

