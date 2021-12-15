Shorts on the JPY are in play (Big Opportunity)

Turkish lira is hammered again this morning, but the risk appetite is bad across the global markets as well, as investors are weighing the rising omicron threat, and the risk of a bigger negative impact on the global economic recovery than first thought. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has little alternative but to tighten its policy fast enough to fight the overheating inflation and hope of seeing Joe Biden’s hope $2 trillion-dollar economic package see the daylight one day is evaporating. So, the market mood is not great into the Xmas holidays. Plus, it will be a slow trading week, where we will see the trading volumes thinning, which could bring along some more volatility in asset prices.

