Shorts on the JPY are in play (Big Opportunity)

By Orlando Gutierrez
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JPY is still under a ton of pressure. After breaking with the August and September lows early this October the JPY depreciated 4.9% and now we are seeing price retesting and rejecting these same...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price positioned for major bullish breakout towards $69,000

Bitcoin price is still recovering from the December 5th flash crash. Buyers have been able to keep prices above a capitulation zone – thus far. Significant bullish expansion moves ahead, but an equally bearish drive lower could occur if bulls fail. Bitcoin price action has been flirting with a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Long term targets: USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

Long-term targets are defined as 500, 7 and 1000 ish pip trades. To quote my friend No Brainer trades. Last JPY cross pair target trades were completed in April/ May for 2000 ish pips and posted with updates at fxstreet. In April, JPY cross pairs traveled lower with DXY when DXY achieved 93.00 highs and just prior to the 5 year average at 95.00's.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to break down: Elliott Wave analysis

It's a Christmas holiday week, so markets can be very volatile and unidirectional due to position adjustments with the end of the year flows. However, markets seem to be trading quite sharply for the start of the week, with risk-off moves as a continuation after the Friday close. The reason can be the CB policy actions and of -course, also the protests against mandatory vaccination that is spreading very fast, globally.
CURRENCIES
#Shorts#Probability#Impulse#Jpy#Currency#Audjpy#Fxcm#Jpy Basket#Dxy
marketpulse.com

GBP/JPY – Big test above

We’ve seen a bit of a recovery in GBPJPY over the last couple of weeks as risk appetite has rebounded in the markets. But how much further can it run?. What’s helped the move more recently is improving odds on a BoE rate hike on Thursday. It’s still widely expected that the MPC will vote against hiking this time and then do so in February when they have a much clearer view on omicron and the economy, but it’s now expected to be much closer.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Have coins declined enough to start returning to previous levels?

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment on the cryptocurrency market. The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday. After the breakout of the purple level at $53,300, Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the wide channel where the nearest support is located at the level of $41,967.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Short-Term Reversals For AUD/USD and EUR/JPY?

Today we’re checking out AUD/USD and EUR/JPY trading above established resistance levels. Think you can get yo last pips of the week with these setups?. AUD/USD has been on a downtrend since late October to early November when we saw a moving average crossover. But that was weeks ago....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm around mid-113.00s, eyes on Wall Street

USD/JPY is trading in a tight range on Monday. Safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets at the start of the week. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open deep in the negative territory. Despite the renewed dollar strength, the USD/JPY pair closed flat on Friday and started the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

Reality keeps pouring in [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.560. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 68.20. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 162.23. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 248 ticks Lower and trading at 4548.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD holds above 1.2900 as crude oil trades deep in red

USD/CAD is trading in the positive territory above 1.2900 on Monday. Crude oil prices are falling sharply amid worsening demand outlook. US Dollar Index consolidates Friday's losses around 96.50. Following Friday's upsurge, the USD/CAD pair started the new week on a firm footing and came within a couple of pips...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye 1.3160 as pound falls below 1.3200

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure since failing to rise above key resistance. 1.3160 aligns as next target on the downside. UK doesn't rule out additional restrictions heading into the holidays. GBP/USD has dropped sharply on Friday and extended its slide early Monday as the pound remains on the back foot...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Rates spark: Let’s talk about rate cuts

Central banks bringing forward the date of the first hike also sees markets contemplating the prospect of subsequent cuts, something also visible on the US curve. The tone on European rates markets should remain understandably cautious, good omicron news or not. Caution prevails in Europe. Good news relating to the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the reins amid escalating Omicron fears

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Friday's slump. Falling US Treasury bond yields limit the dollar's upside for the time being. Investors will remain focused on coronavirus headlines in the absence of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.1250 after falling...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Omicron dents the market mood and lira falls, again [Video]

Turkish lira is hammered again this morning, but the risk appetite is bad across the global markets as well, as investors are weighing the rising omicron threat, and the risk of a bigger negative impact on the global economic recovery than first thought. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has little alternative but to tighten its policy fast enough to fight the overheating inflation and hope of seeing Joe Biden’s hope $2 trillion-dollar economic package see the daylight one day is evaporating. So, the market mood is not great into the Xmas holidays. Plus, it will be a slow trading week, where we will see the trading volumes thinning, which could bring along some more volatility in asset prices.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Here’s why crypto is still the best asset class – Top altcoins to buy before 2022

Despite recent crypto market turbulence, 2021 was a successful year for the crypto industry, with Bitcoin and Ether reaching new all-time highs, growing adoption, and the birth of new industries such as GameFi, NFTs, and metaverse. Even though we at ChangeNOW.io aren't seeing the explosive growth predicted by some analysts...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1250

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory early Monday. Major European equity indexes are suffering heavy losses. Investors eye Omicron headlines in the absence of high-tier data releases. The EUR/USD pair is staging a technical recovery after falling sharply on Friday and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.1265....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell...
CURRENCIES

