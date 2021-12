For years, they had owned a restaurant Pazzi Pasta in Brooklyn, but Dr. Giovanni & Dr. Sandra currently host a podcast also titled "The Sicilian Secret Diet." Parents are often rushed in the morning and preparing lunch for their children is often avoided because it requires time and energy. Many adults tend to believe that children can eat fast food and drink sodas because they are young and somehow immune from the health risks of poor nutrition. In the meantime, childhood obesity has increased tenfold from 1975 and approximately 18.5 % of children are currently obese and have fatty liver disease.

RECIPES ・ 22 HOURS AGO