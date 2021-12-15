ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines

Editorial: The things we have this year

 4 days ago

One year ago, Christmas was looking pretty much like a shut-in affair. Parades were canceled. Church pageants were canceled. Community activities were few and far between. Worse than that, schools were empty with...

Old Mission Gazette

We Have Covid!

In case you’re not on Facebook and hadn’t heard the news yet, I’m just popping in to say that we have Covid in our house. Tim, Will and I all tested positive about a week and a half ago. So if you’re waiting for a response back from me on something, hang in there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gazettejournal.net

VMFA Artmoble

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile visited Bethel Elementary School on Nov. 22 and 23, thanks to the sponsorship of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Students in grades four and five viewed paintings of Virginia landscapes by Virginia artists. Above, fourth graders in Leigh Ann Every’s class posed with the artmobile. They included, front from left, Max Polston, Nathan Harris, Chance Dye, Mason Dunlap, Joshua Beckett; back row, chaperone Cindy Tucker, VMFA educator Sukenya Best, Samantha Dickerson, Cheyenne Ayers, Arianna Corey, Saryge Benson, Allyson Cribb, Grace Lemmons, Amelia Harris, Bradley Price and VMFA educator Sean Kane.
MUSEUMS
gazettejournal.net

Petsworth Turkey Trot

Petsworth Elementary School students collected 955 food items for the Food Pantry at Salem United Methodist Church in upper Gloucester during the annual Turkey Trot. Pictured are the Turkey Trot winners. Starting in the back row, from left, are Patti Flanary (as the turkey), Cheyenne Shell, Anjuli Van Valkenburg, Brendyn Laster, Kane Shager, Zelena Jones, Margaret Watkins; middle row, Austin Martinez, Charlie Sheridan, Jase Falin, John Wayne Turpin, Kylie Mueller; front row, Jack Sheridan, Sawyer Slavnik, Shyanne Kociumbus and Audrick Martinez.
CHARITIES
TheConversationAU

What day is it? How holidays warp our sense of time

The holidays are coming and chaos is upon us. You may be navigating crowded parking lots in the heat, shuffling from one holiday party to the next, not to mention trying to avoid recently arrived relatives. Amid this chaos, you might experience time a bit differently. You might forget what day it is. New Year’s Eve might sneak up on you when Christmas felt like it was just yesterday. And before you know it, the holidays are over, the trays of mangoes are gone, and the relatives have packed up and left. That’s not the only way your sense of time...
GOOGLE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
CBS Pittsburgh

Centerpoint Community Church Prepares Meals For Students Over Winter Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The approaching holidays mean many kids will be home from school over the next few weeks. For those who are food insecure, it takes them away from the critical meals they get from schools. So on Saturday, volunteers at Centerpoint Community Church in Monaca packaged more than 10,000 meals to make sure hundreds of students don’t go hungry over the break. “This matches when the kids usually get free lunches during the school year, [but] they don’t normally get the lunches during the Christmas break. So we are providing the meals during that time,” Stephen Vesolich, an assistant pastor with Centerpoint Community Church said. Feeding America reports that nearly 400,000 children in Pennsylvania are food insecure and could struggle to find meals during school breaks.
MONACA, PA
ABC Action News WFTS

Experts say holiday gatherings still safe

Postponed sports games and the rise in positive case numbers are also causing some people to rethink their plans this holiday season. ABC Action News spoke with a medical expert and an economist to help you decide what's best for you and your family, ahead of the holidays.
NFL
CBS Philly

‘This Is The Season For Giving.’ Drexel University Alumni Provide Turkey Dinners For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project. Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday. “This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.” Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
CHARITIES

