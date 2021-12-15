Editorial: The things we have this year

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile visited Bethel Elementary School on Nov. 22 and 23, thanks to the sponsorship of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Students in grades four and five viewed paintings of Virginia landscapes by Virginia artists. Above, fourth graders in Leigh Ann Every’s class posed with the artmobile. They included, front from left, Max Polston, Nathan Harris, Chance Dye, Mason Dunlap, Joshua Beckett; back row, chaperone Cindy Tucker, VMFA educator Sukenya Best, Samantha Dickerson, Cheyenne Ayers, Arianna Corey, Saryge Benson, Allyson Cribb, Grace Lemmons, Amelia Harris, Bradley Price and VMFA educator Sean Kane.
