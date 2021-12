Let me get this straight: The new voting district boundaries are not gerrymandering, but they make it more difficult for Democrats to win elections in Utah. So, can we call it UtahGOPmandering? Oh, and by the way ladies, if the Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority decides to ignore 60 years of precedent and cancel Roe, the Utah GOP is poised to control your pregnancy decisions. For example, you will be pleased to know if your future pregnancy is the result of rape or incest you can “easily” place the baby for adoption after carrying it full-term and giving birth. Isn’t political power fun — and effective — to use when you have it? Republican men in Utah have years and years of practice!

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO