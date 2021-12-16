ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arora Group buys Luton Hoo Hotel from Elite Hotels

Cover picture for the articleThe Arora Group has bought Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa from Elite Hotels. The hotel which is close to Luton Airport has 228 rooms and is in over 1,000 acres of parkland, woods, and lakes. Surinder Arora, CEO and Chairman of the Arora Group commented: “Our acquisition of...

