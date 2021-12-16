ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercontinental to introduce full-size Byredo bathroom amenities

 1 day ago

The Intercontinental brand is introducing full-sized Byredo bathroom amenities across its properties globally. The new range of amenities from European luxury brand Byredo include Bal d’Afrique, described as a “warm and romantic vetiver infused with neroli, African marigold and Moroccan cedarwood”, and Blanche, which includes hints of rose and...

