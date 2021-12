HERSHEY, Pa. — From running a day care to making guitars to playing championship volleyball, Bruce Stanley has done just about everything. But it’s his contributions as director of Core Facilities Research Resources and director and founder of the Proteomics and Mass Spectrometry Core at Penn State College of Medicine for which he will be missed when he retires on Jan. 31, 2022.

