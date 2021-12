This offseason, Isaiah Thomas was on a mission to get an NBA contract. He scored 81 points in a pro am game and it was becoming clear that he still had the goods to play in the NBA. Unfortunately, after a failed stint with Golden State, Thomas was forced to watch from the sidelines, until this week when he signed a G-League deal with the Grand Rapids Gold, who represent the Denver Nuggets.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO