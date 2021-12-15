ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dental Care Guide – How to Manage Cavities Wisely!

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
When talking about oral hygiene, one of the...

CBS Denver

Comfort Dental Offers Free Dental Care To Those In Need

DENVER (CBS4)– A national dental company is giving people the gift of a healthy smile this holiday season. Comfort Dental is offering free dental care on Dec. 23 to anyone who wants it, no questions asked, as part of its “Comfort Dental Care Day.” (credit: CBS) For thousands of patients, this is their only opportunity to access care all year long. The long-standing tradition began in 1984 in Colorado, as a way of improving access to dental services for those in need. And since Care Day began, Comfort Dental has given away almost $23 million in services; in 2018, dentists and staff saw 4,000 patients and gave away $1.4 million. (credit: CBS) Patients of all ages are treated on a first-come, first-served basis. (credit: CBS) There are about 130 locations across the nation that are offering the services, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 23. LINK: Comfort Dental Locations
DENVER, CO
safeandhealthylife.com

Dental Care Tips To Keep Your Teeth In Good Shape For The Holidays

We all love Christmas and New Year, a time when we can let our hair down and enjoy some quality downtime with the family. In some countries such as Australia, it is a time to enjoy festivities outdoors. There will be lots of tasty food on the menu, plus you’ll be drinking, of course, and why not?
SKIN CARE
WHNT-TV

Lack Of Dental Care For Special Needs Adults

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are finding it tougher to get dental care as they get older. According to research specialists, adults with disabilities are often covered through Medicaid and Social Security Medical Disability Benefits up until their 21st birthday.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Cavities#Dental Hygiene#Oral Hygiene#Tooth Decay#Dental Care Guide
seaislenews.com

Panico Dental Offers High-Quality Care, Personal Touch

When selecting a dentist, quality work is likely at the top of the list. And there are many dentists out there who are good at what they do, some even great. But there is more to it than just being a quality dentist. Dr. William Panico and Dr. Andrew Hong, along with their dental team in both Ocean City and Rio Grande, offer the complete package, top-notch dentistry in a caring family-friendly environment.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Allure

Here’s My Honest Review of vVARDIS, the Premium Dental Care Brand

I became an oral care maximalist at a very early age. Ever since my adolescent years when I started to develop tooth stains, I’ve followed a strict regimen that includes a teeth whitener along with a whitening toothpaste, a mouthwash, and dental-bonding treatments. I guess what I’m saying is, when it comes to oral care, I’ve become sort of a pro. That’s why I was excited to try the premium oral care brand vVARDIS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
collegefashion.net

How to Take Care of Bleached Hair – The Complete Guide

I’ve been platinum blonde for 10+ years, and here’s absolutely everything I’ve learned about caring for bleached hair. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. Bleached hair requires a...
HAIR CARE
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Americans putting off dental care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dental health needs are stressing out Americans. A new survey shows nearly half of insured Americans skipped dental visits because of the cost and those lacking coverage are having an even more difficult time. Cost is a factor with 48-percent of insured Americans reporting they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
njhcn.org

The JFK Pre-k Dental Program Is Ready for a Cavity-Free 2022!

United Way of Central Jersey and JFK Elementary School in Jamesburg once again thank NJHCN and the State Department of Health for funding JFK’s pre-k dental education initiative. What were we able to accomplish with our grant? Some highlights:. each year of the grant, we were able to furnish...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Woodlands Online& LLC

CARE Management vs CASE Management

As a certified Care Manager living in Conroe and working in The Woodlands since 2013, I understand the confusion clients and their families have between Care Management and Case Management. Case Management has been around since the mid-nineteenth century and focuses on the medical needs of clients. Care Management is a relatively new profession in the health and medical field concentrating on ‘quality of life’.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
SPY

How to Brighten Your Teeth at Home in 2021

If you’ve noticed your smile could use a pick-me-up, but despair over what your dentist quotes you for an in-office whitening, there’s hope. The same teeth whitening technology that’ll cost a bundle there is readily available with a scroll and click through popular shopping sites like Amazon. But that leaves you to do the job solo, and how exactly do you whiten teeth at home? While these whitening kits are available in lesser concentrations than what you’d find professionally, the results are absolutely noticeable, lasting upwards of a year. If getting rid of a few surface stains is what you’re after,...
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

Cannabidiol For Cavities? — How CBD May Improve Dental Hygiene

Does CBD have a place in modern dentistry? While this may seem like an odd question, there may be a legitimate case for “CBD toothpaste.”. Indeed, there are already a few dentists who’ve begun studying CBD’s effects on teeth and gum health. We’ve even heard from a few patients who enjoy adding a few drops of Tribe CBD oil to their dental hygiene routine.
HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
