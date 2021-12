Aspen is hardly short on luxury retail experiences, but December 13th marks something special for the famed celebrity ski enclave: the arrival of Loro Piana’s first-ever “Home for the Holidays” interiors and lifestyle pop-up in the U.S. The choice of location is deeply intentional: like many of their customers, the brand has maintained a second home in Aspen for decades, having opened their store there immediately after their flagship on Madison Avenue 22 years ago. Add to this that the revered Italian cashmere house has spent the past 15 years cementing their position as the de facto go-to for ultra-refined interiors, and a one week pop-up in the ultra-exclusive winter escape becomes a kind of test balloon, as they bring what has been a solely business-to-business retail experience directly to their devoted customer base.

