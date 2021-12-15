Latest activity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Enthusiast
 3 days ago

Nintendo Switch is home to incredible first-party franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon. However, sometimes it's nice to have a... Pokémon Legends: Arceus is home to several different...

forum.nintendoenthusiast.com

T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Is 'Halo: Infinite' Any Good? Here's What Reviews Say

Reviews are in for Microsoft's big end-of-year release, and here's what critics have to say about Master Chief's latest adventure. By and large, the reviews for "Halo: Infinite" are exceedingly positive — especially for the campaign itself. With 69 reviews counted at Metacritic, it's sitting at an 87/100 metascore. At OpenCritic, 107 reviews average out to a very similar 86/100. Without a doubt, the critical consensus is positive, but not everyone feels as strongly about the multiplayer as they do the campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of...
VIDEO GAMES
#Front Page Articles#Fantasyanime#Japanese#Anim
gamingideology.com

Shock Xbox Game Pass Update Reveals Massive Xbox Series X Download Rival

The gaming industry is one of the fastest when it comes to innovation, and one of the most eye-catching in recent years has been Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s library of downloadable Xbox One and Xbox Series X has proved hugely popular with gamers, and while people are questioning its profitability, it’s become a huge plus for those deciding which new console to buy.
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

Red and blue edition Nintendo Switches are in stock at Walmart

With gift-giving season in full swing, now is the time to lock down those last-minute presents before the crushing pressure of the holidays scrambles your brain like an egg. Whoever’s on the receiving end of this Nintendo Switch is going to have a way better holiday than the recipient of another Starbucks gift card.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Still No GTA 6, But Rockstar Releases GTA 5 Online DLC- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be receiving a story-focused expansion, 'The Contract', featuring GTA V character Franklin, set years after the events of the game's single-player campaign. Due for release on December 15, the story will focus on Franklin working in his new "celebrity solutions agency", and will feature Dr. Dre, who has composed new music for the game. Halo Infinite's open world was reportedly cut down from a scale similar to that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to what it is today. Apparently, almost two-thirds of the planned game was chosen to be cut in the move. According to a report on the game's development by Bloomberg, 343 decided to drastically slash the game's open-world map in 2019 as it attempted to stabilize the direction that game was heading. A look at adventuring in the world of Aden presented by Lineage2M! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo ‘is very excited about 2022’ and Zelda likely on track, it’s claimed

Nintendo could be set for a strong software line-up in 2022, according to a senior industry commentator. IGN’s chief content officer Peer Schneider claimed in the latest IGN Games podcast that he was able to catch up with industry sources following this month’s The Game Awards, who assured the journalist over the company’s absence from the show.
VIDEO GAMES
bulletin-news.com

The Next N64 Game for Nintendo Switch Online is Paper Mario

Back in October, Nintendo released the “Expansion Pack” for the Switch Online service, which added Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games to the catalog of playable classic games. The first new addition has been revealed, and it just consists of one game: Paper Mario. On December 10th, it will be accessible.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online adds Paper Mario on December 10

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online will add the original Paper Mario on December 10, Nintendo announced. In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness—Bowser himself—has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop him now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V launch sales were highest in US franchise history

We all saw this one coming, but sure, let’s talk about it anyway. NPD Group Executive Director & Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella has shared the US video game software and hardware sales data for November 2021 (with Nintendo Switch selling awesomely as usual). That NPD data reveals that Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5) had the “highest launch month dollar sales” in the US of any SMT game in franchise history, in addition to being the sixth bestselling Nintendo Switch game of November 2021 and the 16th bestselling game of the month overall. Notably, digital launch sales of Shin Megami Tensei V are not included in this calculation, and digital sales of first-party Nintendo games are not factored into the sales rankings either.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Square Enix ROM takedowns fuel speculation it may have plans for Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve

The website FantasyAnime is basically an institution of old-school Japanese RPGs and anime, catering to a very specific niche with very specific offerings. Particularly, for apparently a whopping 22 years, FantasyAnime has been offering a ROM or ROMs and various patches for many RPGs, including Square Enix games like Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve, and Front Mission — and now Square has suddenly issued a takedown notice for many of them. This is striking for several reasons, one of which is that FantasyAnime has never hidden what it does, which means the timing of the takedown could be significant. The other reason is that Square Enix did not make FantasyAnime remove the ROM for inactive properties unavailable in the United States, like Live A Live, Treasure Hunter G, and Treasure of the Rudras. So, FantasyAnime hypothesizes — perhaps wishfully, and frankly, so do we — that Square Enix has plans for largely dormant titles like Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve, perhaps even including a remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hextech Mayhem review for Nintendo Switch | Perhaps too much mayhem

Getting into a new franchise can often be rather intimidating, especially when the only entry point to it is a complex MOBA, such as with League of Legends. Riot Games has been doing a lot recently to expand this franchise further, thus opening more opportunities to get invested, with recent entries like Netflix’s Arcane and the RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. While Ruined King didn’t live up to our standards on Switch, how will the other currently available League of Legends side game, Hextech Mayhem from Choice Provisions, review?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Check out your official Nintendo Switch – Year in Review breakdown

There’s just a little more than two weeks left in 2021, and Nintendo is inviting you to reflect back on the year. To this end, they’ve released an official Nintendo Switch – Year in Review 2021 hype video and website. The video is a sizzle reel of popular game releases from this year like Monster Hunter Rise and Mario Party Superstars. Meanwhile, the website is a more personalized affair, giving you stats on your play habits in 2021. Check it all out below!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Bon voyage: Spiritfarer’s final version, Farewell Edition, out now

Today, Spiritfarer received its final update. And now that the game is complete, it is now known as Spiritfarer Farewell Edition. This version of the title packages all the free DLC updates together. In addition to this news, developer Thunder Lotus has announced the adventure has sold over 1 million copies. The devs also uploaded a great trailer showcasing everything the management simulator has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo will hold an Indie World Showcase tomorrow

The year is almost over, but Nintendo has just enough time to squeeze in one last Direct-style livestream. It won’t be a full Nintendo Direct with AAA announcements, but sometimes it’s nice to focus on the little guys. Indie games are usually a pleasant break from Nintendo’s standard lineup, and they’re typically much cheaper too. If you can get behind that sentiment, you’ll be happy to know we’re getting an Indie World Showcase tomorrow, December 15.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Punk: Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER gets new teaser trailer

We haven’t heard much about Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER since May. The idea of a psychic protagonist who repairs people’s memories is an intriguing one, and I was hungry for more information after viewing the last footage of the title. Today, developer MidBoss debuted a new teaser trailer for Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER. It’s not much, but there are some nice glimpses of what the game has in store for players.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Watch today’s Indie World Showcase live right here!

Nintendo Switch is home to incredible first-party franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon. However, sometimes it’s nice to have a break from the vast (and expensive) worlds of AAA gaming for something on a smaller scale. Fortunately, Switch is also a great place to play indies, and there’s a never-ending supply of creative new game ideas. Today we’ll get to see some of those ideas in action during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

New SaGa series game in the works, possible announcement in 2022

During a SaGa series “Producers Talk 2021” live stream event today, Square Enix revealed that a new SaGa game is currently in development with plans for an announcement in 2022. It’s also worth noting that the new game will have a physical release as well, meaning that it won’t be another free-to-play mobile or PC browser game.
VIDEO GAMES

