Family Relationships

Moms In Translation

By Gregory Warner
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you feel like a stranger in the place where you're from. But what if you were to visit a foreign country and realize you fit in so much better there?. In this episode, we tell two stories of people finding a home far away from...

www.npr.org

NPR

Old Fox and his friends have been a comforting tale for Twitter users

Once upon a time in a village in Dorset lived an old fox. In Old Fox's world - a post-World War I, somewhat shire-like English setting - kindness was the rule. And Fox's friends - Wolf, Mouse, Pine Marten and Sea Otter - looked after one another, sharing meals and books and treats and all consoling one another during the Great Sickness.
NPR

A TikTok user traded a bobby pin for a house

When Demi Skipper set out to trade a bobby pin for a house, she became a social media sensation. Scott Detrow talks to her about her unconventional journey to become a homeowner. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. Demi Skipper had a wild idea at the start of the pandemic. It started with...
NPR

Making sense of the omicron spread

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Eric Topol about the latest omicron developments and what worries him about a surge this winter. Public health experts say it is undeniable that a surge in new COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant is going to hit the U.S. hard over the next few weeks. President Biden acknowledged as much last week.
NPR

Thousands of people in Scotland, convicted of being witches, will be exonerated

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. In Scotland, more than 3,800 people convicted of being witches many centuries ago are said to be exonerated and given apologies. Many of these soon-to-be certified non-witches were burned at the stake. The effort is led by a group called The Witches of Scotland. They're dedicated to clearing the names of people convicted of witchcraft. The allegations ranged from cursing the kingship to dancing with the devil. It's MORNING EDITION.
Literary Hub

Valerie Miles on the Craft of Curating Translators

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Valerie Miles about her recent translation of Cremation by Rafael Chirbes, out now from New Directions Publishing, as well as her 2014 anthology A Thousand Forests in One Acorn: An Anthology of Spanish-Language Fiction, out from Open Letter Books.
lareviewofbooks.org

SPOTLIGHT ON TRANSLATION: DECEMBER EDITION

In this, our tenth monthly spotlight, you’ll find reviews of fresh versions of Albert Camus’s The Plague and Apuleius’s The Golden Ass, as well as of novels translated from Russian and Uruguayan Spanish; essays on rendering Baudelaire in the 21st century, Petronius’s influence on American letters, and the writers of South Vietnam who still await their translators; an interview with bilingual author Doireann Ní Ghríofa; and new translations of poetic cycles by Anna Akhmatova and Maja Haderlap. Although this is the last of our monthly spotlights, we assure you that our focus on translation will not waver in the decade ahead.
NPR

Our 11 most-read global pandemic stories of 2021

For the second year in a row, the global pandemic has dominated our blog — and our readers' attention. Our top COVID stories reveal the ever-changing nature of the crisis. In February, readers were curious about India's mysterious drop in cases, which spiked again — creating another popular story — in spring. In summer, people wanted to read about the delta variant, only to shift focus to omicron in winter. All the while, readers wanted to know: were vaccines and masks still effective against all the coronavirus mutations?
NPR

Finally, scientists have found a true millipede

Scientists have finally found a millipede that lives up to its name. Eumillipes persephone has 1,306 legs — that's more than any other animal — and is the only known millipede to exceed 1,000 legs. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The word millipede literally means thousand feet. And yet, for...
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
