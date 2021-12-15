ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Gegard Mousasi – Austin Vanderford Fight Set

Cover picture for the articleBellator continues to book key fights for the promotion’s Q1, 2022 schedule, and it’s being reported Gegard Mousasi’s title defense against Austin Vanderford is now set. Vanderford...

Gegard Mousasi Vs. Austin Vanderford Set For Bellator Title Fight In February

Gegard Mousasi is hitting the octagon in February. Mousasi will defend his Bellator middleweight championship against Austin Vanderford at a Feb. 25 event in Dublin, sources told MMA Junkie. Mousasi, 36, is in the process of his second Bellator championship run. The former UFC prospect won the vacant belt in...
Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round by round play-by-play

Follow along with FanSided for live play-by-play of the Dec. 18 Showtime pay-per-view rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The August boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was a competitive scrap that saw the social media star barely outpoint the former UFC champion via split decision. Now it’s time for the rematch.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
Nate Diaz delivers savage response to Jorge Masvidal after being labeled a hypocrite

Jorge Masvidal has put Nate Diaz on blast for his derogatory comments aimed at Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira following their lightweight title bout at UFC 269. “These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz said following Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier last Saturday. Masvidal responded by calling...
New details on Ronda Rousey's current status

Three of the former fighters in the world of MMA, or mixed martial arts, who have been most successful in WWE, are certainly Ronda Rousey, former UFC world champion, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. If the first is no longer part of the WWE roster for some time, due to her desire to become a mother, fulfilled this year, with the birth of her first child, the other two are instead having a lot of success in the WWE, with Shayna Baszler who has already won several important titles on the WWE roster and with the other girl who has instead become an official on-screen, alongside Adam Pearce on the main roster of the federation.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
