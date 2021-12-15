LSR7 Student Earns Career Education Award

Mary Catharine Sullivan, RSM, Ph.D., ’55 (left), with Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79 (right), who established a study abroad award in her mentor’s name. Brianna Barbarise’s upcoming two-week study abroad experience is a story of firsts. The first in her family to attend a four-year college, the Georgian Court senior, a double major in education and psychology, will travel internationally for the first time to Ecuador in January. Brianna’s trip is possible because of a Georgian Court award, the Sister Mary Catharine Sullivan Award for Global Education. One more first—she’s the inaugural recipient of the award established by alumna Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79, which honors the GCU faculty member who was influential in her career.

