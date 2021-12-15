ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSR7 Student Earns Career Education Award

lsr7.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Lucas from Lee’s Summit West High School received the Senior Young Professional of the...

lsr7.org

uni.edu

UNI Society of Physics students earn 2021 Outstanding Chapter Award

The UNI chapter of the Society of Physics Students has received a 2021 Outstanding Chapter Award from the Society of Physics Students National Council. This award is typically received by less that 15% of all SPS chapters across the nation. This year, this honor has been bestowed on just 80 of 844 chapters.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Victoria Advocate

Outstanding education students persevere to earn degrees

Discipline and perseverance pave the way to success, say two University of Houston-Victoria students who recently were recognized for their academic excellence by the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development. “Don’t talk about it. Be about it,” said Patrick Zapien, a first-generation college student set to receive...
VICTORIA, TX
therecordlive.com

OFHS students earn certification

Congrats to these students as part of Mrs. Bellard's BIM 2 class for passing the MOS PowerPoint Certification Exam. Back row: Bryce Blacksher, Kaitlyn Jenknis, Ethan Smith.
EDUCATION
colliervilleh-i.com

Local educator receives tech award

The Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA) announced that Collierville Schools Chief Technology Officer Lisa Higgins has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding CTO Award. Higgins was presented the award at the annual TETA Conference held December 1-3 in Murfreesboro. “She is absolutely a shining model of what...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
waheagle.com

Medical student awarded scholarship

Jordyn Wirkkala is one of four medical students to be awarded $5,000 from the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund for 2021. Wirkkala attends the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima. The Dr. Burr Field Scholarship is given to students in their fourth year of...
CATHLAMET, WA
berry.edu

Education Professor Earns Global Excellence Award

Director of ESOL and Associate Professor of Teacher Education Chang Pu was recently selected for the 2022 Global Excellence Award by the Association of Independent Liberal Arts College for Teacher Education. The purpose of this award is to recognize the excellence of a global and/or international teacher education faculty and/or program which encompasses the range of global and international education.
MOUNT BERRY, GA
monitorsaintpaul.com

Career Pathways Center supports students

With all Como students back in person this academic year, the Career Pathway Center has been a busy place under the guidance of Ms. Bridgette Kelly. College representatives have been able to host sessions for interested students, as well as schedule individual visits. Kelly offered a “College Knowledge Night” during parent teacher conferences which had a turnout of 75 students and parents. Attendees were provided an overview of the college application process, resources to navigate it, and even assistance for seniors starting their college applications.
COLLEGES
enr.com

Award of Merit, Education/Research: New College of Education Qatar University

An oasis of sustainability in the center of the campus, the college was designed as a magnet for 2,500 students, 200 teachers and administrative staff and the community. It also is key to realizing Qatar University’s ambition to improve the education system in the country, while enhancing the institution’s reputation across the region.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Two Educators Honored with 2021 Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award

WASHINTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education and the National Security Agency recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award. Kristina L. Rice, of Spotsylvania High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia and Sergio de Alba, of Miano Elementary School in Los Banos, California, were selected for the award for instilling in their students the skills, knowledge, and passion for cybersecurity.
EDUCATION
lsr7.org

LSR7 Performers Earn State & Regional Honors

Twenty-eight choir students from across LSR7 earned state and regional honors. Twenty-two students earned a position in one of the Missouri All-State Choral Ensembles. For the High School choir, 15 LSR7 students are among the 32 performers selected from the Kansas City metro area. The Southwest American Choral Directors Association...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former student uses UCPS scholarship to help fund education career

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Schools across the state of North Carolina are always looking for new teachers. The state of North Carolina had a teacher attrition rate of roughly 7.5% at the end of the 2020 school year, according to a N.C. Department of Public Instruction. “Generally, teachers in...
UNION COUNTY, NC
newstalk941.com

TTU Hosts Education Day To Aspire UC Students Towards Higher Education

Students from across the Upper Cumberland gathered at Tennessee Tech Thursday to take part in Education Day. Athletic Director Mark Wilson said students were a Golden Eagle for the day and cheered on the women’s basketball team at a scrimmage. “Maybe they came to this game and had fun....
COLLEGES
georgian.edu

New Study Abroad Award Gives Flight to Student’s International Teaching Career Goals

Mary Catharine Sullivan, RSM, Ph.D., ’55 (left), with Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79 (right), who established a study abroad award in her mentor’s name. Brianna Barbarise’s upcoming two-week study abroad experience is a story of firsts. The first in her family to attend a four-year college, the Georgian Court senior, a double major in education and psychology, will travel internationally for the first time to Ecuador in January. Brianna’s trip is possible because of a Georgian Court award, the Sister Mary Catharine Sullivan Award for Global Education. One more first—she’s the inaugural recipient of the award established by alumna Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79, which honors the GCU faculty member who was influential in her career.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
the university of hawai'i system

Student-led research on Pacific Island STEM success earns award

An assessment of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) undergraduate students pursuing STEM-related degrees earned a team of student researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and the University of Guam (UOG) recognition by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Researchers examined Pacific Island student beliefs regarding success in STEM...
HONOLULU, HI
elpasoheraldpost.com

New Socorro ISD teachers, upcoming educators earn UT-System Chancellor’s Centurions Educators Torch Award

The University of Texas System honored 19 Socorro ISD educators with the Educators Torch Award as part of the UT-System Chancellor’s “Centurions in Service to Education” program. Interim superintendent Marta Carmona, M.Ed., and Socorro ISD administration joined representatives from UTEP and visitors from the UT-System to surprise...
SOCORRO, TX
tamu.edu

Huang named University Transportation Centers’ Outstanding Student of the Year

Oscar Huang, a graduate student in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been selected as the Transportation Consortium of Southern States’ (Trans-SET) 2021 University Transportation Centers (UTC) Outstanding Student of the Year recipient. Huang’s research focuses on applying geopolymer to replace ordinary Portland cement...
TRAFFIC
hometownheadlines.com

Education: Almost 20 students awarded GED at Georgia Northwestern’s Youth Success Academy ceremony. Also: White Elementary, Cass High, Bartow School System receive $100,000 donation.

Media release: Close to 20 young adults walked across the stage Tuesday, Dec. 7, to receive their GED diploma during the Youth Success Academy (YSA) graduation held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Floyd County Campus. The Youth Success Academy is specifically designed for out-of-school youth that wish to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
The Daily Collegian

Bieschke earns career award from American Psychological Association

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kathy Bieschke, Penn State vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of education (counseling psychology), was recognized by the American Psychological Association (APA) with its Award for Distinguished Contributions to Education and Training in Psychology. Bieschke’s award was given the career designation, recognizing her continuous significant contributions made over a lifelong career in psychology.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cultural Compass

Huriya Jabbar Selected to Receive the 2021 Early Career Award from the American Educational Research Association

The College of Education congratulates Huriya Jabbar, Ph.D., on being awarded the 2021 Early Career Award from the American Educational Research Association (AERA). The award recognizes a scholar in the early stages of their career who has conducted a distinguished program of cumulative education research in any field of educational inquiry. She was recognized at the virtual AERA Awards Celebration held on December 7.
COLLEGES

