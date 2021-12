When David Crosby began work on his first solo album in 1970 he was still grieving the loss of his longtime girlfriend from a car accident the year before, and friends began dropping by regularly to join in in what became a true labor of love during a healing period for Crosby. Though that original emotional framework was essential in the creation If I Could Only Remember My Name, released in 1971, there’s a value in having listeners hear it with fresh ears 50 years later to consider it on its own merits. This anniversary edition adds a bonus track to the original album, along with a second disc of demos and session tracks.

