Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball got back into the win column with a big road win at Casey-Westfield, 59-23, on Tuesday night. BSE took a 14-4 lead by the end of the 1st quarter and led 26-12 at halftime. BSE then busted the game open in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Casey-Westfield 22-2 in the quarter with Audrey Wilhour and Laney Baldrige both scoring 8 points in the quarter. The Bombers would again outscore C-W, 11-9, in the 4th quarter to close out the win. BSE is now 5-7 on the season and will wrap up first half regular season play on Thursday at home against Neoga and will then take 11 days off before jumping into holiday tournament play at Dieterich.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO