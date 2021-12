Monroe Township Trustees will hold Regular Township Meetings on the first Monday of each month in 2022 except for January, July and September which will be the second Monday. Meetings will be held at 7:00 P.M. Emergency meetings will be posted 24 hours in advance. The meetings will take place at the Monroe Township House located at 13980 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO