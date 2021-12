This past Friday the Eagle wrestlers traveled South to Wood River for a 17 team tournament. The team finished second to Class C number one ranked Aquinas. Champions for the Eagles were John Alden at 113lbs., Ty Rainforth at 138lbs. and Brady Thompson at 145lbs. Brady was named outstanding wrestler of the tournament besting three other ranked wrestlers including the number two and three ranked wrestlers in his Class C weight class. Both Alden and Rainforth dominated the field, pinning their way though the tournament.

