ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Challenge’: Who Wins ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’? Plus, a Twist About the Prize Money (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 2 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Survivor 41 Contestant Explains Why No One Is Trying To Vote Out Xander Hastings And His Idol

Spoilers ahead for Survivor 41’s Nov. 8 episode!. It's one of the golden rules of Survivor: don't keep those with known immunity idols around. Yet in Survivor 41, the entire cast has known about Xander Hastings’ power since practically Day 1. In fact, he initially gave up his vote just for the potential idol to form for him – and his tribe didn’t take the shot even when he was vulnerable. Hastings also just happens to be a decent strategist and winner of at least one immunity challenge so far. So why has no one really tried to vote him out in all this time? Well, one of the castmates has some kind of explanation.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 finale preview: Who will win?

Next week on The Challenge season 37, we’re going to have a chance to see the ending of a bold, dramatic season — and of course, more twists are coming! This is a finale that will, hopefully, be one like no other. There’s going to be key tests to certain relationships, emotional moments, and then a shocking choice at the end of it.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Challenge': Why Ashley Mitchell Exited 'Spies, Lies, and Allies'

The latest season of The Challenge, subtitled Spies, Lies, and Allies, has proved to be quite the dramatic one. The drama took a major turn during a recent episode, as host TJ Lavin announced to the cast that Ashley Mitchell was disqualified from the show for breaking a rule. Since the show did not give a specific explanation regarding her exit, fans were left wondering what truly happened to the reality star.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spies#Prize Money
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Teases the Final Five’s Next Challenge in New Trailer

We have the final five on Survivor and a new trailer is out teasing what the next challenge is going to be for our castaways. While Deshawn was able to avoid elimination despite his wild outburst at the tribal council, there is work to be done. First things first, the final five are headed to a new camp. The few amenities and comforts they might have built themselves are gone. Things are starting anew. That change is also going to force the players to fend for themselves.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

Review: ‘The Witcher’ Returns With a More Confident and Cohesive Season 2

Toss a coin to your witcher! After two long years, Netflix is back with its Henry Cavill-led breakout fantasy epic, The Witcher. Season 1 of the epic fantasy series was mostly set up in a way that could be massively confusing — the current season pokes fun at this when they have a character tell Jaskier the Bard (Joey Batey) that he couldn’t even tell there were multiple timelines until the fourth verse of one of his songs – but was still somehow undeniably enjoyable. In Season 2, all of that setup pays off as all of the timelines are synched, and our hero Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is finally united with the child he’s been charged to protect, Cirilla (Freya Allan). The result is that while the show’s freshman season was often caught between trying to be a self-serious fantasy and laughably ridiculous situations, the new season is much more confident in tone and cohesive in story.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Queens’ Creator Zahir McGhee on Brianna’s Fate After the Midseason Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Queens Season 1, Episode 8 “God’s Plan.”]. ABC’s Queens has been teasing a character getting shot all season long, and in the December 12 midseason finale, the show finally answers a lot of questions, leading to a big cliffhanger ending. The original drama centers on four women — Brianna (Eve), Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naturi Naughton), and Valeria (Nadine Velazquez) — who stage a reunion of their popular hip-hop group from 20 years earlier.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Survivor 41 Winner Talks Truth Bomb's 'Unwarranted Garbage,' and That 'Shocking' Fire-Making Decision

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s season finale of Survivor. Though it may have been a shorter game than usual, it was still a long road to victory for the newly crowned winner of Survivor 41. After a twist- and advantage-heavy season that gave players little-to-no food and minimal supplies, Xander Hastings, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan battled their way to Day 26 to secure their spots in those Final 3 seats. But after pleading their case to the jury, it was former Luvu member Erika who pulled away victorious, thanks to a 7-1 vote in her favor. (Click here for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor 41 Runner-Up Details the 'Rough Realization' of His Loss and Which Move Left Him 'Flabbergasted'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s season finale of Survivor. So close, yet so far. In the season finale of Survivor 41, Deshawn Radden thought he had the game in the bag until the jury’s stern questioning and pointed tones took the wind entirely out of his sails. After everything was said and done, Radden missed the big win by four votes, losing out to winner Erika Casupanan 7-1. (Click here for a full recap, and read our Q&A with Erika here.) Below, Radden talks to TVLine about his overconfidence heading into the final Tribal, the roller coaster ride that was the Do...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy