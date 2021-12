TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Two people from the Lehigh Valley and one person from Reading are among the four people killed in crashes on I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night. Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, and August D. Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, were killed in a crash involving four vehicles just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-78 eastbound near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO