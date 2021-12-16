What Does IFK Mean:

Any successful entrepreneur of a certain age will tell you that "warm and fuzzy" fantasies and "feel good" goals don't work as effective long-term motivators for your people. Age and painful experience are important predicates for this understanding, because if you're a kid CEO who flipped your startup to Facebook, a meme "investor" who made a mint on GameStop, or if you've recently banked a bundle on Bitcoin, then the sadly practical advice which follows probably isn't for you. While you can afford to have your head stuck in the clouds or elsewhere and pontificate about peace, progress and purpose, the rest of us are concentrating on resetting and restarting our businesses and pointing our people in the right direction.
