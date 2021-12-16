ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What Does IFK Mean:

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a few different definitions of ifk, but they all generally mean the same thing. The most common purpose is “in for the kill,” which means that the player plans to win the match. Another definition is “in for a fight,” which means that the player is ready to battle...

asapland.com

asapland.com

What Does Mash Stand For

Mash is an abbreviation for “mashup,” which stands for a mix of two or more songs. A mashup is a remix that usually contains extracts from different songs, which are merged together to create a new track. Mashups can be created by using audio editing software, or they can be made by remixing tracks live in front of an audience.
MUSIC
asapland.com

What Does Fortune Do In Minecraft

Fortune is a enchantment that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor. It increases the amount of items dropped when the enchanted item is used to kill mobs. The fortune enchantment can only be applied to diamond tools, swords, and bows. When the enchantment is activated, it has a chance to increase the number of items dropped by the mob by 1-3 items. The enchantment will also give the player an increased chance of getting rarer items from mobs. The fortune enchantment does not work on all mobs, but it does work on most types of creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

What Is Dnd

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS NEXT is a new edition of Dungeons & Dragons. It preserves the core gameplay experience, but overhauls the presentation and emphasizes the storytelling. This enables you to create characters that are incredibly customizable to your play style – fighting barbarians who rely on their massive weapons and armor, magic users with powerful spells, thieves acrobatically darting through shadows unseen – whatever you can imagine!
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Covid in Wales: What does Omicron mean for Christmas?

Events are moving quickly as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads across the UK. We do not know how Wales will react - but it is clear ministers in Cardiff are considering re-imposing some rules. It could not come at a more difficult time for many, with the Christmas and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pcn-channel.com

What Does a Stronger Dollar Mean for Bitcoin?

The U.S. dollar’s recent upward progress may be contributing to Bitcoin’s tepid performance over the same period. What’s the nature of the relationship between the two assets?
CURRENCIES
Inc.com

Don't Have an Enemy? Get One.

Any successful entrepreneur of a certain age will tell you that "warm and fuzzy" fantasies and "feel good" goals don't work as effective long-term motivators for your people. Age and painful experience are important predicates for this understanding, because if you're a kid CEO who flipped your startup to Facebook, a meme "investor" who made a mint on GameStop, or if you've recently banked a bundle on Bitcoin, then the sadly practical advice which follows probably isn't for you. While you can afford to have your head stuck in the clouds or elsewhere and pontificate about peace, progress and purpose, the rest of us are concentrating on resetting and restarting our businesses and pointing our people in the right direction.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

15 former Americans explain how different life is in other countries after leaving the US

It's never easy to leave a country, especially when it involves leaving behind your family and friends. Many have, for work reasons or otherwise, crossed borders and forged a living in new countries and continents. It naturally is a sea change for those who have lived their whole lives in America. A Reddit thread has seen many Americans who have left the country speak about their experiences in other countries. Reddit user u/whizzythorne asked, “Ex-Americans of Reddit, how has your life changed since moving out of the US?” and the answers have been an eye-opener for many. One of the common themes in the answers was access to affordable healthcare, housing, and education. Here are some of the answers we came across in the thread.
POLITICS
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
HEALTH
dexerto.com

How to do the ‘moving green screen’ trend on TikTok

TikTok is loving the new ‘moving green screen’ effect that allows you to combine two videos, and people have already made a viral trend out of the nifty filter. While apps like Instagram and Snapchat have plenty of filters to choose from, TikTok has certainly upped its game with regards to effects in the past year or so.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
asapland.com

What Do Polar Bears Eat In Minecraft

Polar bears in Minecraft can be found in the tundra and ice plains biomes. They are neutral mobs that will attack you if you get too close, but they can also be bred using raw fish. Polar bears mainly eat raw fish, but they will also eat other meat items...
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Is Striping

A method for encrypting information that uses alternate data blocks to obscure the encrypted data, one block being used in sequence with another. Striped encryption is typically done by dividing files into data blocks that are then encrypted and stored consecutively; it is also one of two or more algorithms employed in a hybrid cryptosystem. Striping is a simple, easily implemented encryption strategy that enhances security.
SOFTWARE

