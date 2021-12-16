ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Benefits of Dogs in the Workplace

River Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) As many pet parents return to the office in the new year, they are looking for ways to continue...

riverreporter.com

Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
PET SERVICES
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Guide Dogs of America Needs Volunteer ‘Puppy Raisers'

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. (90 minutes) Guide Dogs of America will return to in-person training sessions in 2022; to learn more, text PUPPY to 51555. Working with wonderful woofers, the sort of furry joy-bringers that make a difference in people's lives?. Pitching in with a pack of incredible...
northernstar.info

A guide to service animals

Service animals can help people with certain mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. Having service dogs specifically provides a sense of comfort for panic attacks and can even get medication for their owners, according to Healthline. Owning a pet in general has its perks. Michelle Groeper, executive director...
New York Post

Man walks 50 dogs for 50th birthday: ‘I love dogs more than people’

This dog lover spent his birthday the only way he knows how — with his closest furry friends. Alex Johns, a volunteer at the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, walked 50 dogs to celebrate his 50th on Monday. But the occasion was more than just getting some exercise for...
pittsburghparent.com

Benefits of having a comfort dog in school

Bringing a comfort dog into your school is a great way to build rapport with students and help them deal with all kinds of stress. As an assistant principal and athletic director, I have seen firsthand how a comfort dog changes the lives of both students and faculty when Eli, a 4-year-old rescue border collie mix, joined our staff. As part of the New York City Department of Education’s Comfort Dog Program, Eli and his owner, who is also our school social worker, collaborate as a certified therapy dog team. The pair are responsible for fostering a supportive and welcoming environment for students as they return to the school building.
TribTown.com

Pet photos with Santa to benefit dog shelter

People can have their pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus during an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Unleashed Grooming Daycare Boarding, 314 Thompson Road, Seymour. The cost is $10 per picture. All pictures will be emailed to the owner. The event is open to the...
SEYMOUR, IN
petbusiness

Protection for Pets & Their People

Tell us about PepperBall and its personal security products. What application would these products have for pet owners? PepperBall is a powerful but non-lethal option for personal defense that offers many practical applications for pet owners. Whether you are walking your dog at night, on a hike or during an outdoor activity, PepperBall can provide you with security, confidence and peace of mind that you can protect yourself and your pet from a distance without delivering a fatal or feeble response. With PepperBall, pet owners do not have to choose between decisive lethal force and uncertain, albeit less-lethal alternatives. We are entering into a season where it becomes darker, much earlier. For those pet parents walking their dogs in the early or late hours in the day, a PepperBall product can serve as additional peace of mind.
wrrnetwork.com

Christmas Fundraiser to benefit PAWS and Riverton’s new Dacey’s Place Dog Park

The internet service provider in Riverton, Wyoming.com, is sponsoring several fund raisers for the furry friends in the community. The firm has published a “wish list” for the PAWS For Life Animal League and will be accepting monetary donations for Riverton’s first dog park located on the River Walk adjacent to the Rotary Club’s Firepit.
RIVERTON, WY
whidbeynewstimes.com

CBD Dog Holiday Treats: For Anxiety and Relaxation

If you think the holidays can be stressful for humans, imagine what they look like for our poor pups. The home is always full of bustle, random groups of strangers sing at the door, and some dogs get a tree brought indoors—that their owners don’t even let them use! A confusing time indeed for the dogs in our lives. Yet, for some pups, the holidays are an unfamiliar and scary time of year as well.
warm1069.com

NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Bo is a happy, handsome, fun, and cuddly pup. He LOVES to play. Tug? Yep. Fetch? You bet. He also loves to give kisses and is an expert cuddler. If Bo had a list of his favorite things to do, we are not sure which of these would be at the top of the list so his new family should be ready for tug, fetch, snuggles AND kisses.
WYTV.com

How to crate train a puppy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every puppy is different, so the way you crate train them will vary based on their age, temperament and preferences. It can take a few weeks to several months to fully crate train a puppy. And, though it does take persistence and a bit of patience, the benefits of crate training are worth it in the end. If you’re ready to get started, here’s the best way to crate train your new puppy.
Johnson City Press

Gifts help dogs handle anxiety

NEW YORK — A lot of that human-pet bonding during the pandemic is slowly coming to an end as more offices reopen, so what’s a lonely dog to do?. Turns out, a lot — and we don’t mean an all-day whine, a messy rug delivery or doubling down on destroying the furniture.
