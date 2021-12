Of all of the desserts that one can choose from for a holiday party, or really for any occasion, cupcakes are perhaps the most convenient. Not only are you getting the deliciousness of a regular cake, but in a more palatable size so there's not a lot leftover. You can also get a bunch of different flavors for more variety! In honor of National Cupcake Day on December 15, here are five NOLA bakeries to order some delicious cupcakes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO