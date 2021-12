SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities made at least one arrest after police said threats were made to Springfield schools on social media. In the first case, police said they were contacted on Dec. 6 by Sacred Heart-Griffin High School administration about a bomb threat made via the "Yik Yak" messaging platform. The message talked about a bomb being placed on the school's campus. Springfield police were able to learn the identity of the poster and arrested a 15-year-old male.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO