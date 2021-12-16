ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

By Sreekanth Viswanathan
Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions...

Changes in proportionate cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions in the United States, 1999"“2018

Treatment options for several chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions have expanded in recent years. This may have implications for evolving competing risks for chronic inflammation-associated comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Yet sparse data exist on patterns over time in cardiovascular mortality for chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions. We used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1999"“2018 Multiple Causes of Death database to investigate patterns in CVD mortality from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2018 in several infectious and inflammatory conditions. Specifically, we determined age-adjusted proportionate CVD mortality separately for patients with the following conditions (as well as the general population): hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), psoriasis (PSO), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Proportionate CVD mortality differed significantly in 1999 and 2018 for each condition compared with the general population (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Proportionate CVD mortality decreased steadily in the general population (40.9 to 30.6%) but increased for patients with HCV (7.0 to 10.2%) and HIV (1.9 to 6.7%). For IBD, PSO, RA, and SLE, proportionate CVD mortality initially decreased followed by plateauing or increasing rates. Underlying disease-specific pathophysiologies, changes in natural history, and competing risks of chronic end-organ diseases contributing to these differences merit further study.
Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
Molecular transducers and the cardiometabolic benefits of exercise

Physical activity stimulates tissue crosstalk and provides powerful protection against cardiometabolic disease. This past year, several studies have expanded our knowledge of the secreted molecules regulated by physical activity, uncovered new circuits of cell and tissue crosstalk and provided fundamental insights into the mechanisms that underlie the cardiometabolic benefits of exercise.
Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
Neurodevelopmental profiles of infants born <30 weeks gestation at 2 years of age

Infants born <30 weeks postmenstrual age (PMA) are at increased risk for neurodevelopmental impairment by age 2. Prior studies report rates of impairment for individual outcomes separately. Our objective was to describe neurodevelopmental profiles of children born <30 weeks PMA, using cognitive, language, motor, and behavioral characteristics. Methods. We studied...
Reply to 'Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data'; 'Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy'

You have full access to this article via your institution. We are pleased that Alwan et al. and Damkier et al. have responded to our call for a review of our Consensus Statement (Bauer, A. Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). We welcome the support of Alwan et al. (Alwan, S. et al. Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00606-x (2021)2) and Damkier et al. (Damkier, P. et al. Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy. Nat Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00605-y (2021)3) for a focused research effort to further investigate prenatal exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) as a risk factor for adverse reproductive and neurodevelopmental outcomes.3.
Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
Childhood obesity has spiked during the pandemic and may lead to heart issues

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and are showing no signs of stopping. One area that has received less attention is the pandemic's impact on childhood obesity. The percentage of obese children in the United States has increased from 19% pre-pandemic to 22%, according to the U.S. Centers...
Statins and diabetes mellitus progression: a fly in the ointment?

Statins might exert diabetogenic effects, potentially increasing insulin resistance and worsening glucose control. However, patients with diabetes mellitus are at high or very high cardiovascular risk and, thus, statin use is strongly recommended. Adding ezetimibe to statins might be helpful in achieving lipid targets and reducing cardiovascular risk without adversely affecting glucose metabolism.
Skin microvascular function, as assessed with laser speckle contrast imaging, is impaired in untreated essential and masked hypertension

Skin microcirculation has been proposed as a model of generalized microvascular function. Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a novel, noninvasive method to assess skin microvascular function (SMF). To date, SMF data in hypertension are conflicting, and no study with LSCI exists. In addition, the application of LSCI in masked hypertension is scarce. We assessed SMF with LSCI coupled with postocclusive reactive hyperemia (PORH) in patients with newly diagnosed untreated essential hypertension (UHT) and masked hypertension (MH) compared to healthy normotensive (NT) individuals. We enrolled consecutive UHT and MH patients and NT individuals matched for age, sex, body mass index, and smoking status. All participants underwent SMF assessment by LSCI coupled with PORH (PeriCam PSI system, Perimed, Sweden). Correlation analyses were performed between SMF and common cardiovascular risk factors and BP parameters. In total, 70 UHT patients, 20 MH patients and 40 NT individuals were enrolled. UHT and MH patients exhibited significantly impaired SMF compared to NT individuals (UHT patients: base-to-peak flux (p"‰<"‰0.001)), PORH amplitude (p"‰<"‰0.001); MH patients: base-to-peak flux (p"‰="‰0.013), PORH amplitude (p"‰="‰0.022). MH patients did not differ compared to UHT patients. SMF was negatively associated with office, ambulatory and central BP. SMF was negatively associated with blood lipids and smoking. Hypertensive status was the single most important predictor of SMF. UHT and MH patients exhibit impaired SMF compared to NT individuals. MH patients did not differ compared to UHT patients. SMF is negatively associated with BP and cardiovascular risk factors. LSCI could be implemented as a useful tool to investigate SMF in hypertension.
Smoking cessation reduces systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1

Smoking increases systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1 (ET-1), both of which contribute to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The present study sought to test the hypothesis that a 12-week smoking cessation intervention would contribute to a long-term reduction in circulating ET-1, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-Î±), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). 30 individuals participated in a 12-week evidence-based smoking cessation program at Augusta University. Serum cotinine, plasma inflammatory cytokines, and plasma ET-1 were determined at baseline, immediately after the 12-week cessation program (end of treatment, EOT), and 12-months (12M) following the cessation program. Serum cotinine was significantly reduced (p"‰<"‰0.001) at EOT and 12M following the smoking cessation program. Compared to BL (7.0"‰Â±"‰1.6Â pg/mL), TNF-Î± was significantly reduced at EOT (6.3"‰Â±"‰1.5Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.001) and 12M (5.2"‰Â±"‰2.7Â pg/mL, p"‰<"‰0.001). ET-1 was significantly lower at EOT (1.9"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.013) and at 12M (2.0"‰Â±"‰0.8Â pg/mL, p"‰="‰0.091) following smoking cessation compared with BL (2.3"‰Â±"‰0.6Â pg/mL). BL concentrations of cotinine were significantly associated with basal ET-1 (r"‰="‰0.449, p"‰="‰0.013) and the change in cotinine at 12M following smoking cessation was significantly associated with the change in plasma ET-1 at 12M (r"‰="‰0.457, p"‰="‰0.011). Findings from the present pilot investigation demonstrate that a 12-week smoking cessation program reduces circulating concentrations of ET-1 and TNF-Î± for at least a year. The reduction in serum cotinine was associated with the decrease in circulating ET-1. The attenuation in ET-1 and inflammation may in part, contribute to the lower risk of CVD that is observed with smoking cessation.
Leisure-time physical activity and risk of incident cardiovascular disease in Chinese retired adults

The optimum amounts and types of leisure-time physical activity (LTPA) for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention among Chinese retired adults are unclear. The prospective study enrolled 26,584 participants (mean age [SD]: 63.3 [8.4]) without baseline disease from the Dongfeng-Tongji cohort in 2013. Cox-proportional hazard models were used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During a mean 5.0 (1.5) years of follow-up, 5704 incident CVD cases were documented. Compared with less than 7.5 metabolic equivalent of task-hours per week (MET-hours/week) of LTPA, participating LTPA for 22.5"“37.5 MET-hours/week, which was equivalent to 3 to 5 times the world health organization (WHO) recommended minimum, was associated with a 18% (95% CI 9 to 25%) lower CVD risk; however, no significant additional benefit was gained when exceeding 37.5 MET-hours/week. Each log10 increment of MET-hours/week in square dancing and cycling was associated with 11% (95% CI 2 to 20%) and 32% (95% CI 21 to 41%), respectively, lower risk of incident CVD. In Chinese retired adults, higher LTPA levels were associated with lower CVD risk, with a benefit threshold at 3 to 5 times the recommended physical activity minimum. Encouraging participation in square dancing and cycling might gain favourable cardiovascular benefits.
Common osteoporosis drug associated with increased rates of depression and anxiety

Osteoporosis affects over 10 million Americans over 50. Bisphosphonate therapy, mainly alendronate, is amongst the most prescribed treatments for the disease. The use of alendronate and other bisphosphonates has been associated with depressive symptoms in recent case reports. In this study we quantified this association by analyzing over 100,000 adverse events reports from the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) and the World Health Organization's (WHO) global database for adverse drug reactions, ADRs, VigiAccess. We found that alendronate therapy is significantly associated with depression and anxiety when compared to other first-line osteoporosis treatments. The reported risk of depressive ADRs was found to be over 14-fold greater in patients taking alendronate under the age of 65 and over fourfold greater for patients over 65 compared to the control. Several hypotheses concerning the molecular mechanism of the observed association of alendronate and depressive symptoms were discussed.
Adverse pregnancy outcomes associated with increased risk of midlife stroke

A history of adverse pregnancy outcomes (APO) is associated with higher odds of midlife stroke. APO included preterm delivery, low birth weight, preeclampsia, placental abruption, and stillbirth in the study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health. Eliza Miller, MD from Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University,...
UGA study finds link between childhood obesity, heart problems

If you put on some weight over the last two years, you’re not alone. But adults weren’t the only ones who packed on the so-called COVID 15. The percentage of obese children and teens jumped from 19% pre-pandemic to 22%, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the rate at which body mass index (BMI) increased doubled.
Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
High blood pressure treatment in pregnancy is safe, prevents maternal heart risks

Treatment for high blood pressure during pregnancy appears safe for many women and may reduce maternal risk for severe hypertension without increasing fetal and neonatal risks, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Hypertension. A scientific statement is an expert analysis of...
Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
