Launched in 1997, Eloan has gone through several evolutions in its time as an online lender — first offering mortgages and then auto loans, before transitioning into its current business model of unsecured personal loans. The company was acquired by the Puerto Rico-based financial services conglomerate Popular, Inc. in 2005. Eloan now operates as a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (another subsidiary of Popular, Inc.) and all of its loans are originated by Banco Popular.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO