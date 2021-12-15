ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global outbreak of COVID-19 delays major professional sports games

kunr.org
 3 days ago

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Stephanie...

www.kunr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to postpone...
NFL
CBS Boston

Northeastern University Will Hold Home Sporting Events Without Spectators Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the Boston campus, primarily in the student population, including some cases of the Omicron variant,” the school said in a statement. Fans who have already purchased tickets to events can receive a refund, or exchange the tickets for future events. “Northeastern University is evaluating the situation closely and will communicate when it is safe for fans to return to our...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#Professional Sports#Sports Illustrated#Covid#Npr
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon In New York for Alleged Botched Surgery

A lawsuit has been filed in New York by Trevor Noah against a prominent New York City hospital after allegedly messing up surgery the comedian underwent last year. According to Law and Crime, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central sued a New York City doctor, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, who is an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
MercuryNews

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes. Then, he launched into an anti-vaccine rant. Democrats “drank the Kool-Aid,” he told people assembled for a far right conference, branded as standing for “health and freedom.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy