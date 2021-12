New food is coming your way.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash. Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO