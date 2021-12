A federal grand jury indicted three fossil fuel companies of negligence in the wake of a large oil spill off the coast of southern California in early October. The indictment accused Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries of “negligent conduct” and “failing to properly respond to eight separate leak alarms over the span of more than 13 hours and improperly restarting the pipeline that had been shut down following the leak alarms,” federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. The firms allegedly continued to pump oil from an offshore rig hours after oil began leaking from an underwater pipe into the Pacific Ocean, according to the charges.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO