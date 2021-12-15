RFP for ACL

Lyon County Community Development released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal today (December 8, 2021) Said proposals will be received and opened publicly by the Lyon County Clerk/Treasurer, located at 27 South Main Street, Yerington, Nevada 89447 NO LATER THAN 5:00 p.m. on January 31, 2022. The Board of Lyon County Commissioners, at their regularly scheduled meeting on March 3, 2022 may tentatively award the franchise. Proposals postmarked but not received by January 31, 2022 will not be accepted. Proposer submittals may not be sent via the Internet/e-mail and will not be entertained for award by Lyon County.

