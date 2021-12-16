Arcadis, Berenschot and PosadMaxwan win 5 framework contracts from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management

Exploring how various pump technologies tackle the complex challenges of water operations at mining sites. Mines require water. At the same time, because many mine working areas are below the water table, the removal of water is a major challenge. Water is critical for every mine site – without water the mine could not operate. Pumps are, therefore, one of the most used machines in mines today. This article will review the concepts of mine water and mine water management as well as the most common pumping applications.

