Arcadis, Berenschot and PosadMaxwan win 5 framework contracts from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amsterdam, 16 December 2021 – Today, a consortium that consists of Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, research and consultancy firm Berenschot and urban design agency PosadMaxwan, announces that...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0