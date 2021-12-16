ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Valneva Announces Positive Homologous Booster Data for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Initial results show excellent immune response after third dose of VLA2001 administered 7 to 8 months after the second dose of primary vaccination. Antibody titers increased 42- to 106-fold two weeks...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

When is it OK to take a rapid antigen test for COVID rather than lining up for a PCR swab?

With Christmas around the corner and COVID-19 case numbers rising, it’s important to keep getting tested when you have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or are going to a high-risk environment. Now we have access to PCR tests (known as RT-PCR, or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, tests) and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. So which test should you use? And what’s the difference? Read more: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Streetinsider Premium#Omicron Saint Herblain#Valneva Se Lrb#Valn#Euronext Paris
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
PHARMACEUTICALS
101 WIXX

Valneva says its booster works as a follow up to its own COVID-19 shot

PARIS (Reuters) – French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination. “Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination,” it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Valneva's stock is up 14% after the company shares promising data for its COVID-19 booster candidate

U.S.-listed shares of Valneva SE were up 14.9% in trading on Thursday after the company said in a news release that its experimental COVID-19 booster shot boosted antibody levels in people who were already vaccinated with Valneva's primary series of shots. The Phase 1/2 study assessed antibody levels between seven to eight months after participants had been fully vaccinated with the company's shots, which are still considered investigational. Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized or approved anywhere worldwide but is currently under review in the European Union and the U.K. The company is also testing its booster in a separate Phase 3 clinical trial and is planning to conduct a "heterologous booster trial," starting early next year. Valneva's stock has soared 108.4% over the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.1%.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VALN) Reports Positive Homologous Booster Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ​Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company, today announced positive homologous booster data from the Phase 1/2 study, of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

Valneva Soars on Claim Its Covid Booster Is Effective

Investing.com – Valneva ADRs (NASDAQ: VALN ) climbed more than 10% in Thursday’s premarket trading after the company said its Covid booster worked on people who had received the same shot initially. The company said initial results show “excellent immune response” after a third dose of VLA2001 administered...
MARKETS
pharmacytimes.com

Preliminary Data Suggest GSK, Sanofi COVID-19 Booster Effective Regardless of Initial Vaccine

A single booster dose of the GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistent and strong immune responses. A single booster dose of the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistent and strong immune responses regardless of the primary vaccine received, according to the preliminary results of the VAT0002 trial. The booster was also well-tolerated, with a safety profile similar to currently approved COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether evidence showing the value of a Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates in nursing homes can be applied to the general population, and what is known so far about the Omicron variant.Dec. 16, 2021.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immune response may vary with choice of COVID-19 booster

(HealthDay)—Immune response may vary with the choice of COVID-19 vaccine used for a third dose or booster following two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (ChAd) or Pfizer BioNTech BNT162b2 (BNT), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Lancet. Alasdair P. S. Monro, M.D., from the University Hospital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi and GSK announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanofi and GSK announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation. Positive booster data show that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

Sanofi, GSK say Covid-19 vaccine booster candidate gives good immune response

PARIS (Dec 15): Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said on Wednesday (Dec 15) a single booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate provided strong immune responses, preliminary data from clinical trials showed, a boost for the drugmakers after lagging the vaccine race. The French and British partners said they expect more...
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Designing Vaccines With Reverse Vaccinology

Most vaccine development begins with looking at the pathogen. Scientists pinpoint key residues needed for the virus to enter the body and develop vaccines that train the body to recognize signatures of the foreign invader. Kevin O'Neil Saunders, associate professor of surgery and director of research at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute at Duke University develops vaccines after analyzing the body’s immune response to a pathogen. By understanding the antibodies produced in response to a pathogen, researchers can reverse engineer a vaccine that elicits the same response. Saunders studies the antibody responses to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to develop a protective HIV vaccine.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Moderna to Test COVID-19 Booster Candidates Against Omicron Variant

Moderna announced its 3-fold approach to addressing SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in light of the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. The Company is currently testing a higher dose booster (100µg) of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in 306 individuals in a safety and immunogenicity study. Sera from high dose booster recipients will now also be tested to see if the 100µg dose provides protection against Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination: Reasons for earlier boosters

Patients with rheumatic diseases or inflammatory diseases of the intestine (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis) and skin (psoriasis) are often treated with medicinal substances that suppress the immune system. These immunosuppressive treatments can prevent flares of the disease, but may also reduce the success of COVID vaccination. A research team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI) in Kiel has investigated whether this is actually the case. The evaluation of short-term vaccination success published in March 2021 revealed that the new mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and well tolerated for people with chronic inflammatory diseases and undergoing immunosuppressive therapy. In order to gauge the long-term vaccine response, 23 patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were re-examined six months after the second vaccination, and compared with a control group of 24 healthy persons. In some of them, antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 had fallen sharply, as shown in the study published in the rheumatology journal RMD Open.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy